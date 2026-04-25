Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15h

This is what happens when reality finally punches through the noise. For years, we were told America was in decline, that our power was fading, that we had to accommodate, appease, and retreat. Then actual results hit the board—and suddenly the narrative can’t keep up. Military dominance, economic pressure, geopolitical leverage—stacked, layered, and undeniable. The people pushing doom never accounted for execution. Donald Trump did. This isn’t theory anymore—it’s outcome. And when outcomes start piling up like this, the spin machine doesn’t just struggle—it breaks. That’s what you’re watching now.

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Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
15h

Item 1. I thought he used the Reflecting Pond to go paddle boating at night with his chef.

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