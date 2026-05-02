Don Surber

Don Surber

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Steven Wallis's avatar
Steven Wallis
10h

Maine Kampf! DOOOOONNNN!!!!!!!

OMG!

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BlasterJack
10h

So many highlights! Yet, so much that must get done. Just praying that we keep ‘striking while the metal is hot’ for time and tides wait for no man.

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