Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Lowe's avatar
Richard Lowe
3h

She looks like Lord Fahrquad from Shrek.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Shoveltusker's avatar
Shoveltusker
2h

I had to vote for Free Bird. Last night, my band played a gig at a local bistro and toward the end of the set, after some in the audience were well in to their cups, a guy in the back yelled out "Free Bird". So we three just looked at each other, and I started playing it, vaguely remembering the chord progression it from that last time I played it...50 years ago?

Mind you, it's not our sort of song. We have two guitarists and a dobro player, and we play originals and covers of people like John Prine. But what fun. You should have heard the dobro player play that face-melting solo.

But seriously: Free Bird makes a perfect patriotic American anthem, for white people and everyone else. And this bird you cannot change!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
103 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture