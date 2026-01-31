ITEM 1: Benjamin Ryan tweeted, “1st Detransitioner to Take a Medical-Malpractice Lawsuit to Trial Wins $2 Million Judgment.

“Fox Varian sued her Westchester, NY, area psychologist and plastic surgeon for the gender-transition mastectomy she got at 16.”

An independent, he was one of only two reporters to cover the trial because the Westchester courthouse is 20 miles from Manhattan. It would take a whole 45 minutes to drive there.

ITEM 2: CNBC reported, “Treasury cancels Booz Allen contracts after employee leaked Trump tax records; stock falls.”

Scott Bessent said go home Booz Allen; you’re drunk.

ITEM 3: The L.A. Times reported, “‘Finally, a renter’s market’: L.A. rent prices drop to four-year low.”

It is amazing how dumping 2 million illegals makes housing affordable again.

ITEM 4: Scott Bessent: “Gavin Newsom had to go to Davos to see all the CEO’s he chased out of California.”

Watch it, Marco, someone is after your job.

Or is that jobs?

ITEM 5: NBC reported, “Don Lemon arrested by federal authorities after protest at Minnesota church service.”

By protest the Peacock Network means terrorized. Lemon should go to church on Sunday to pray, not prey.

ITEM 6: Zero Hedge reported, “Chinese Contract At Panama Canal Ruled Unconstitutional In Win For Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine.’”

Unemployment down. Gas prices down. Now this. Iran’s ayatollahs are all that is left of Jimmy Carter’s legacy.

ITEM 7: Leading Report tweeted, “Tim Walz says he will never run for an elected office again.”

So much for being president of the prison glee club.

ITEM 8: CNBC reported, “Trump nominates Kevin Warsh for Federal Reserve chair to succeed Jerome Powell.”

And my wife laughs at me when I say I am going to warsh the dishes.

ITEM 9: Breitbart reported, “Trump Signs Order to Expedite Rebuild of Palisades, Eaton Canyon After California, L.A. Governments’ ‘Failures.’”

C’mon, Donald. It has only been a year. Newsom needs a little more time to figure out how to get kickbacks and hand contracts to friends and family.

ITEM 10: PJ Media reported, “Trump’s Hispanic approval surges? Is MAGA actually winning on immigration?”

MAGA tunes out the media so we miss the Democrat talking points, darn it.

ITEM 11: Nick Arama reported, “Anti-ICE Crew Occupies Wrong Hotel Lobby in NYC, Finds Out That’s a Big Problem.”

They got a free night’s stay in jail.

ITEM 12: New York magazine reported, “‘There’s No Vision for Why It Should Exist’ Inside the Washington Post’s existential meltdown.”

No reason times 938 other newspapers.

ITEM 13: The Telegraph reported, “President Donald Trump has announced an ‘energy ceasefire.’ For one week, Ukraine and Russia will cease attacks on one another’s cities and critical infrastructure.”

If that doesn’t work, he will put Putin and Zelensky in a Get Along shirt.

ITEM 14: In-N-Out Burgers tweeted, “In-N-Out believes that Jesus Christ is the way.”

So, no Happy Hajj greetings this year.

ITEM 15: Steak n Shake tweeted, “Steak n Shake pledges to support our employees’ children with a $1,000 match to Trump Accounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028.”

That $1,000 match could be worth $10,000 by the time the kid turns 18 if invested in a S&P 500 stock index fund.

Alas, the far more lucrative Nancy Pelosi index fund ends next January when she leaves office kicking and screaming.

ITEM 16: Karoline Leavitt pushed Trump Accounts and said, “38% of Americans don’t own stock, but with these Trump Accounts now, every single newborn child within the years of eligibility will be invested in the stock market. If we make maximum contributions to our child’s Trump Account, the projected value will be nearly $1.1 million by the time they are 28-years-old. That is incredible.”

62% of American either directly or indirectly own stocks. That is incredible. Small wonder Democrats must import voters from shithole countries because if everyone voted for their economic interests first, Republican presidential candidates would get nothing but 49-state landslides.

ITEM 17: Bernie tweeted, “I can’t quite believe this but the BBC has had to apologize because they failed to mention the Jews on Holocaust Memorial Day.”

The Beeb does not want to upset Britain’s new Muslim overlords.

ITEM 18: Kevin Sorbo tweeted, “Ilhan Omar’s liquid incident is about as real as our fights on Hercules.”

A supporter sprayed Congresswoman Omar, D-Jussie Smollett, with apple cider vinegar at a public event. Well, apple cider vinegar makes a good word salad dressing.

ITEM 19: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “U.S. steel production now exceeds Japan for the first time in nearly 30 years as a result of President Trump’s tariffs.”

Turns out tariffs are a steel.

ITEM 20: Katewerk tweeted, “FBI Executes Search Warrant at Fulton County Elections Office.”

Executes. Be still my heart.

ITEM 21: unseen1 tweeted, “The left are freaking out about Tulsi being there [in Fulton] because it means this isn’t just a witch hunt to revisit 2020. Her being there is telling people who pay attention this is something to do with national security which brings a whole new level of pain for them. I wonder if Maduro is talking.”

Others agree.

If true, Tulsi, give me Samoa.

ITEM 22: Just in time for Black History Month, Jason Whitlock tweeted, “12 NFL teams had a combination of a white QB and white head coach. These 12 teams went 134-70. Eight of the 12 teams advanced to the playoffs. White is not superior to black. But the elimination of a stereotypical black victim mentality fosters winning. Victimhood is for losers.”

Happy Black History Month.

ITEM 23: Adam Schefter tweeted, “The NFL officially appointed influential storyteller Dhar Mann as its first-ever Chief Kindness Officer and Creator of the Week for Super Bowl LX.”

In 2013, he copped a plea deal to avoid prison for fraud.

ITEM 24: Meanwhile, the league voted not to put Bill Belichick in its Hall of Fame because of Spygate and Deflategate. O.J. Simpson is still in the HOF.

It truly is the National Felon League.

ITEM 25: Speaking of felons, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill wants to obstruct federal agents from performing an official duty: “We are going to be standing up a portal so people can upload all their cell phone videos and alert people. If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out.”

J6 her, Bondi.

ITEM 26: KSAT reported that a grand jury indicted Bexar County Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez for handcuffing a attorney and making her sit in an empty jury box.

Everyone knew the judge is gay—the pride flag in her courtroom was the biggest hint—but who knew she also is into bondage?

ITEM 27: Town Hall reported, “White House border czar Tom Homan announced on Thursday that Minnesota county jails will begin sharing information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when they are scheduled to release illegal immigrants who have criminal backgrounds.”

The Walz caved in on The Donald.

ITEM 28: The New York Times reported, “Texas A&M Ends Women’s Studies and Overhauls Classes Over Race and Gender.

“New policies limiting the teaching of race and gender issues led administrators and professors to change hundreds of courses. School leaders say the rules could hurt A&M’s reputation.”

The school shouldn’t worry about its reputation. It finished 11-2 and 8th in the final AP poll of college football teams.

ITEM 29: Fox reported, “Trump says Iran already has U.S. terms as military strike clock ticks.

“Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says talks must be ‘on an equal footing’ while USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group operates in region.”

Equal footing. It doesn’t have an aircraft carrier but it does have the SS Minnow Ayatollah.

ITEM 30: Pro Trump News reported, “Donald Trump just nominated Brett Matsumoto to be the next Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”

I don’t care what his qualifications are. After the last Biden appointee, I will take anyone who can count to 20 with his shoes on.

ITEM 31: Democrat Senator Mark Warner: “We don’t want ICE agents showing up to polling stations during elections.”

But Democrats assured me illegals don’t vote.

