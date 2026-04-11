Don Surber

Don Surber

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Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
15hEdited

Former Transportation Secretary Buttigig is on the internet claiming the railroads created “the wrong side of the tracks” out of racism and calls it a documented and obvious fact. He is the ignorant racist.

Railroad Racism is neither obvious nor documented. When railroad engineers laid out towns they did not want traffic crossing the tracks so they put the tracks on the edge of town. People were attracted to the new railroad town and there was a bad side of town, but that wasn’t a deliberate policy of the railroad. Crossing the tracks interfered with train operations. I live in a town settled in the 16th Century because it had river access. When the railroad came in the 1830s it was built near , but not in the town. The population center shifted from the river to the railroad as the railroad experiment succeeded. In the 20th Century automobiles replaced the railroad as the primary means of transportation.

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William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
15h

Item 26

Thinning the Democrats herd is exactly what this Swallow well thing is about. The deep state already controls him having known about this and much more for a long long time. The deep state just uses the information at the right time. They really want Tom Steyer. He,too, is awful but a bit more controlled than Hot Water Porter.

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