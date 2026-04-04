Don Surber

Don Surber

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
2dEdited

A wonderful Easter Saturday to you all!! The Fountain of Liberal Tears is the obvious answer to the cat.

“Trump has support from the leaders of most Muslim nations except England, France and Germany.”

Perfecto!!!!

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and the United States of America!!

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SDN
2d

Item 21: "Merrick Garland had no trouble prosecuting Trump and his supporters."

Merrick Garland wasn't being handicapped by rogue judges who rule on neither the law or the merits. He didn't have a 90% partisan jury pool refusing to indict or convict anyone he charged. Finally, his OWN DOJ wasn't systematically sabotaging him, by, say, telling him that case files would be delivered, and then refusing to do so. AG Bondi is being unfairly scapegoated.

The only cure for our current legal system is a second 1776.

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