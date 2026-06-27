Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The country does not need another lecture from people who broke the border, subsidized dependency, excused political violence, and treated every enforcement action as fascism. It needs law. TPS cannot become permanent immigration by another name. Welfare programs cannot become corporate feeding troughs. Health care cannot remain a fraud buffet. Antifa cannot be “just an idea” when people are ambushed. And ICE cannot be both villainized and expected to rescue the country from chaos. The Trump-era realignment is simple: enforce law, punish corruption, protect citizens, mock the hysterics, and make government work for Americans again.

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
1h

When thinking is outlawed - all Republicans will be outlaws.

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