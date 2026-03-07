Don Surber

Don Surber

Steve (recovering lawyer)
2h

In what may be the most noteworthy but overlooked development in Iran, it was disclosed by Iranian government media that IRGC Quds Force leader Esmail Qaani was a Mossad spy and had been hanged for that offense. Sounded legit, amirite? Well, it turns out that he was, in fact a Mossad spy who had quite literally been inside Khameini's closest circle for decades, but he was not hanged. He is very much alive and well. Mossad posted to X: "IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani is confirmed safe in Israel." Now it's clear how Khameini's whereabouts was known and the strike that killed him was pinpointed. How many other Mossad moles are embedded throughout the ruling mullahs' increasingly shrinking circle of membership? I suspect we will find out in the upcoming days and weeks.

Playswithneedles
2h

#3, Funny, I don’t seem to remember the enemedia having a problem with (Dr!) Jill taking a selfie on AF1 with a note that she was prepping for the G8 Summit.

