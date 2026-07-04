ITEM 1: Matt Whitlock said of Britain’s universal health care, “In the UK, between 9/2024 and 8/2025, roughly 79,130 names were removed from healthcare waiting lists because patients died before getting care.”

It is healthcare to die for.

Yep, we got out in the nick of time.

ITEM 2: The city of Buffalo, New York, raised the Somali flag on Wednesday to celebrate Somali Independence Day.

But there will be no fireworks today for Independence Day because Mayor Sean Ryan is concerned about safety. Sure, the Somalis might be triggered to bring another Black Hawk down.

ITEM 3: Vandals later cut the Somali Flag down.

Tut, tut.

ITEM 4: The New York Post reported, “The FBI had a mole inside Gov. Gavin Newsom’s political orbit before the agency’s corruption probe expanded into the governor and his wife, The Post has learned.”

Do federal prisons stock Brylcreem in their commissaries?

ITEM 5: Shooting News Weekly reported, “The Army Wants More Lasers—They’ve Ordered 8,936 DAGIR-V1 Multi-Platform Systems From B.E. Meyers.”

Will they get 8,936 sharks to go with those lasers?

ITEM 6: FIFA continues to dominate sports television. As Judy Carne once said, “It may be football to Europeans, but it’s soccer to me.”

And then someone threw a bucket of water on her.

ITEM 7: East Brook Middle School in New Jersey handed out yearbooks this week, which included baby photos of some students. One was Baby Hitler.

He had a 1.939 grade point average and was really bummed about getting only a C+ in art class.

ITEM 8: President Trump visited the Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, where TR had a ranch in the 1880s. The official opening of the library is today.

It cost $450 million and doesn’t look like a demented Dumpster.

Former president William Howard Taft was not invited to the ceremony.

ITEM 9: Legal Insurrection reported, “Paris Official Says U.S. Bears ‘Significant Responsibility’ for Europe’s Deadly Heat Wave.”

Grok: “China has roughly 430–450 million residential (home) air conditioners, while the USA has around 240 million.”

Curses. We have to close the AC gap or we will lose this Cold War. Remember every time you buy an AC, Europe’s temperature rises another millimeter.

ITEM 10: It was hot this week in Poca, West Virginia.

“How hot was it, Donnie?”

It was so hot that my air conditioner wants an air conditioner.

ITEM 11: Ron DeSantis signed his fourth consecutive budget that was smaller than the previous budget.

Good thing he is term limited or that budget would be down to zero in a few years.

ITEM 12: Another communist knocked off a Democrat congressional lifer in the Democrat primary in Denver.

Melat “Starvin’ Marvin” Kiros was imported from Ethiopia. What? Home grown America-hating commies aren’t good enough for Colorado? Well, la-de-dah, aren’t they special.

ITEM 13: News 6 in Florida reported, “Seminole County assistant principal accused of DUI on e-bike, deputies say.”

Amateur. George Jones did a beer run with a lawnmower.

ITEM 14: Newsmax reported, “Idaho has become the first state to make the firing squad its primary execution method after completing a new execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution southwest of Boise.”

The murder rate in Idaho will go down in a bang.

Share

ITEM 15: AP reported, “President Donald Trump announced that the Republican Party will host its first-ever national midterm convention in Dallas on September 9 and 10.”

J.R. Ewing says howdy.

ITEM 16: The story also said, “The Democratic National Committee considered hosting a similar midterm convention but ultimately rejected the idea. An expensive soiree could have strained the DNC’s finances, which are struggling with lackluster fundraising and millions in debt.”

Cutting USAID hit hard, didn’t it?

ITEM 17: NBC reported, “Trump refuses to renew USMCA trade pact, toppling one of the last pillars of stability in global trade.”

Strange way to compliment the deal he made in his first presidency.

ITEM 18: Mamdani turned off escalators because of the strain on electric power as the annual heatwave season begins.

Maybe shutting down the Indian Point Nuclear Power Station which supplied 25% of the town’s power wasn’t such a bright idea.

Even dumber, they blocked off the escalators so you could not use them as stairs.

ITEM 19: 124 days after a Blue Swallow missile killed him, Iran finally was able to hold a funeral for the ayatollah.

Nothing quite says you won the war by being able finally to bury your supreme leader without fear of a missile attack.

For now.

ITEM 20: Chris Cuomo to Tucker Carlson: “I’m a journalist. I’m not allowed into Russia. Why are you allowed in?

Qatar money. Don’t leave home without it.

ITEM 21: News Max reported, “Hormuz Ship Transits Quadruple as Trump Plan Works.”

Oh, goody. Does this mean the New York Times will offer cruises to Iran again?

ITEM 22: Trump disclosed this week that he made, oh, about $2 billion last year.

Britt Hume said, “The fact is, he’s a rich guy. And when you hold the kind of holdings he has, you do get richer. The people that don’t like Trump won’t like this. The people who do like Trump won’t care very much.”

Actually, we kinda like him more for that.

ITEM 23: Lulu Navarro of NYT complained, “Why are we having so many jets scorching over DC? Nerve-wracking. I get 250 celebrations but it feels like the apocalypse.”

Wake me when you see four horsemen in the sky.

ITEM 24: In upholding birthright citizenship, the Supreme Court pissed off conservatives.

In upholding states that ban boys from girls sports, the justices pissed off liberals.

Chief Justice John Roberts is the opposite of Sara Lee. Nobody likes him. He may as well be one of my tweets.

ITEM 25: Breitbart reported, “Ohio Sen. Moreno to Reintroduce Former Sen. Harry Reid’s ‘Exact Bill’ Eliminating Birthright Citizenship for Illegal Aliens.”

It will be bill number FU-CJJR.

ITEM 26: John Hinderaker asked, “Can Europe Be Saved?”

The real question is do any of my readers care?

ITEM 27: Tricia McLaughlin tweeted with video from CNN, “Very disturbing that ‘how Jewish someone reads’ is being discussed as a liability for the Democrat Party in the year 2026.”

Well what do you expect of the party that nominated a Nazi? Senator Golda Meir?

ITEM 28: Rep. Pramila Jayapal announced, “Cuba has shown us what a universal health care system actually looks like. Until this happened and despite all the challenges, Cuba had done an amazing job of preventing maternal mortality and neonatal mortality, cancer, all of the things that we strive to do in the United States.”

So move to Cuba.

FINALLY, DC will celebrate the Fourth today not with tanks on parade but flyovers. 9 hours of flyovers, which may include a sneak peek at the B-21, which will replace the B-2 beginning next year.

BEST OF TWITTER:

The good cousin.

Deductive reasoning.

Nostalgia bites back.

How to get AC in Paris.

At least it is a good tee time.

Coincidence.

Pickup line of the week.

Share

Leave a comment