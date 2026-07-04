Don Surber

Don Surber

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Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
6h

The woke morons who run the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team falsely accused this saintly woman of racism. Took her statue out of the Wells Fargo center and hid it somewhere to this day.

The Flyers are dead to me. I apologize but this hurts a lot. Kate Smith came to Philadelphia in 1974 & 1975 to sing God Bless America in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Flyers won both years.

They haven’t won another cup since. They are dead to me.

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tj
6h

Happy July 4th Subermites!!!

Don ~ you have out done yourself the last couple of days. I woke the whole house with laughter on 'Nostalgia bites back.' I forgot to close the doors and I did ok til then.

Item 1 ~ What no one gets, is we already have a social medical system. It is called the VA. While Trump has done a lot in both terms to make it better, veterans at one point were dying trying to get care. The wait times on regular appts was 3-6 months. Wait times on specialty appts was 9 months to 18 months at one point. As I said. The VA system is much better now but there are still a lot of holes. Especially in mental health. Please say a prayer for a veteran today along with all your celebrations.

We do not want social medicine or a one payer system. Either would be worse then the absolute mess we have no.

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