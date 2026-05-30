Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

The permanent political class keeps missing the plot because it still thinks Trump is improvising. He is not. He is sequencing pressure. Clean up D.C. Show competence. Expose fraud. Tighten elections. Deport smarter. Cut off sanctuary games. Box in Iran with a coalition, not another Bush-style desert crusade. That is why the Iran piece matters most. Gingrich is right: Trump is building the largest modern Middle East coalition against Tehran, with Arab states quietly aligned because Iran threatens them too. The panicans want instant fireworks. Trump wants surrender, leverage, or overwhelming force with partners. That is statesmanship with brass knuckles.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
4h

To me June means spring in Minnesota. It finally starts to warm up. I do remember it snowed once in June though. Growing up in small town Minnesota was heaven for a kid. Now, not so much....

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