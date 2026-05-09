Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11h

This roundup reads like America’s clown car catching fire while Trump fixes the pool. Democrats scream “no one is above the law” until the FBI knocks on their door. They call redistricting racist until courts catch them rigging maps. They call protests sacred until MAGA shows up. They call gas prices Trump’s fault after years of pretending Biden was powerless. The pattern is always the same: one standard for them, another for everyone else. Meanwhile, Trump keeps producing outcomes—ceasefires, repairs, enforcement, leverage—while the media asks stupid questions and calls it journalism. The adults are back. The children are whining.

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John Wiles's avatar
John Wiles
11hEdited

It was a toss up between AOC and Jasmine. Jasmine won the poll and also lost her primary for being stupid. Texans, like the rest of us, can only take so much. Our only hope is AOC follows suit and gets booted by people who see her stupidity for what it is.

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