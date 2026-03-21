Don Surber

Don Surber

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David Thompson's avatar
David Thompson
3h

Item 5: Pineapple alligator-penguin tap-dance trainer. Surely there's more than 1 sentence to write about this. Where is Paul Harvey when you need him?

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
2h

Boy, Nixon really nailed it about the media after his run in with the Deep State…who still works hand in glove with the Imperial media!

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