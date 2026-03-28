Don Surber

Don Surber

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Danny Huckabee's avatar
Danny Huckabee
10h

U.N. stats late last year stated that there were at least 7,000,000 slaves in Africa, being held by Muslims mostly, with some owned by African pagans. A lawyer who worked for the commission, a woman from Sierra Leon, was arrested and convicted of.... owning slaves. Seems to me Africans need to pay for their own reparations.

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Suzie's avatar
Suzie
9h

ITEM 28: The Dallas Express reported, “Justice Clarence Thomas has become the fourth-longest-serving justice in U.S. Supreme Court history…”

Dear Lord Jesus, May he be blessed to continue to serve for another 34 years!! 🙏🙏

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