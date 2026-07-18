Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Wills's avatar
James Wills
11h

I have to tell you: your AI-generated cartoons have reached the pinnacle. Poor Liz Warren. For the 95% of Americans who don't live in Tax-a-chusetts, or as Alabama senator Howell Heflin called it, Mass-a-two-shits, they never see her picture without thinking, "Pocahontas."

Reply
Share
8 replies
Jake's avatar
Jake
11h

Number 30: Bought some cigarillos yesterday. Young teller asked for my ID. I'm 76 years old with plenty of gray hair. Told her I can vote in Minnesota without an ID. She shrugged and smiled but still wanted the ID????? So smokers of all types have to show an ID to buy smokes but not to vote in Minnesota. Kinda destroys the Dems argument about voter ID......

Reply
Share
7 replies
152 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture