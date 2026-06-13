Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
1h

“Ever notice that the same people who opposed the use of steroids by ballplayers consider giving estrogen to boys and testosterone to girls is a sacred rite?”

The reason of course was that a mental illness called gender dysphoria was “transitioned” into a civil rights movement championed by the Marxist Left. The fact that an institution with the “reputation” of the Cleveland Clinic promoted this kind of witchcraft is prima facie evidence of the moral bankruptcy and untrustworthiness of organized medicine!

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Tmitsss
2h

Item 10 part 2: some wag has suggested Space X is now worth more than Canada

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