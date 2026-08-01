Heaven and hell
A Saturday Night special.
Rob Schneider retweeted Mel Gibson, who said:
Heaven has walls, a gate, and strict entry.
Hell has open borders.
Think about it…
Click the video.
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13 “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. 14 But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.
Excellent reminder for each of us personally and for our nations.