Don Surber

Don Surber

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Shrugged's avatar
Shrugged
9h

"Had the British prevailed, the government would have hanged every one of those 56 men who made that pledge."

This country faces the same threat as we approach the midterms.

Either we fully confront and expose the Democrat traitors on all fronts (money laundering, gerrymandering, voter fraud, treasonous conspiracies) and hang them, or the current Trump crew who is saving our nation today will be swinging in the wind come 2027. We must get our priorities straight.

The critical moment is here once again. Will history repeat itself?

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MLR's avatar
MLR
9h

How long before we find out that the shooter was also trans?!

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