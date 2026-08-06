Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
20h

“Announced in advance when shows were not suitable for children and barred children from those events.”

These shows are not suitable for anyone.

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3 replies
Marc's avatar
Marc
20h

Guess it's time to design and build the 'Pedochipper'.

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