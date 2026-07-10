Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jake's avatar
Jake
1h

Where's Europe going to get the money to replace US support to their social programs? They're all broke. Woke/Green policies have gutted their economies. The Trumpster is doing the right thing by rebalancing investment in security/finance. The Globalists have a pretty weak hand to play. The Donald has them by the short hairs and they don't like it but they can't do anything about it...

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
1h

A very well researched piece. We really don't need NATO or the UN. And that's very apparent from Trump 1.0 & 2.0.

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