The battle between globalism and nationalism took a turn this year. After suffering defeats by Trump, Orban, Milei and Bukele, the One Worlders got smart and suddenly embraced patriotism.

The media no longer frames nationalism as the cry of ignorant, racist nativists and Nazis, but as a way of standing up to Trump’s impositions of tariffs. Lefty leaders avoided the Dumpster of history by indignantly complaining of how unfair Uncle Sam was to stop buying the products other countries dump on him, while they restrict American products.

The shape-shifting worked. The Council on Foreign Relations is proud of the newfound patriotism. Who? The council is best known for laughing with approval when Biden told them he withheld a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine unless they stopped the prosecution of his son’s company. Four years after bragging about that, Biden sent $100 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The episode to frame the morals of the council and its members. They have none. Now they celebrate the fake patriotism that won the day in a couple of nations.

Joshua Kurlantzick of the council wrote, “It was the best of times or the worst of times in Australia and Singapore’s elections—depending on your approach to President Donald Trump. Victory was the reward for leaders and parties that portrayed themselves as ready to stand up to the White House and its effects on the global economy. Parties in both countries that calmed fears of U.S. instability won by a larger margin than expected.”

Gloat, baby, gloat.

But remember those cheering Make Australia Great For Once are the same puppets of Red China and other globalists who call us MAGAts. (Ha Ha Ha. Get it? Oh my how clever they are.)

Kurlantzick wrote, “In Australia, the center-left Labor party was led to the polls by incumbent prime minister Anthony Albanese. Three or four months ago, Albanese, who had grown particularly unpopular, looked likely to lose to the conservative coalition and its candidate Peter Dutton. Labor was underwater because they had not effectively dealt with major domestic issues like slowing growth or the unsustainable cost of living in Australia’s major cities.”

Well, these scoundrels sought their final refuge of patriotism—defined by denouncing Trump and America—and won the day. Australia’s leader became its first prime minister re-elected in 20 years.

The winners will immediately go back to the policies that led to slow growth and an unsustainable economy.

The gloating ended with “Overall, what can be learned from these elections and those in Canada and Greenland? For one, Trump’s international toxicity is creating serious election challenges for conservative parties around the world. It also appears to have created a trend in which voters are now favoring incumbents after years of tossing them out in Europe and other countries. This is perhaps because the incumbent is seen as more experienced in dealing with the United States and with global economic volatility.

“It remains to be seen whether those trends continue. Upcoming elections in South Korea and Poland—which have their own unique domestic issues—will pose fresh tests that could indicate whether conservative parties abroad are able to reverse their fortunes.”

Do you know how much I care about foreign elections? Less than I care about Oscars, Grammys, Tonys, Emmys or Pulitzer prizes.

Canada’s PM, Mark Carney, elected to a full term after replacing Justin Castreau a few months ago, ran against Trump as a Canada First globalist.

Carney went to the White House on Tuesday. It did not go well for him.

Carney: “Having met with, uh, the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign, uh, last several months, uh, it it's it's not for sale, won't be for sale, uh, ever.”

Trump: “Never say never!”

Trump also burned Carney like he was in the Palisades of LA with his answer to a reporter’s question about what Canadians would get out of annexation.

Trump said, “I believe it would be a massive tax cut for the Canadian citizens. You get free military. You get tremendous medical care. A lot of advantages.”

Insulting Canada is just for laughs. Trump is after bigger game. He is squeezing Red China like it is the last toothpaste in the tube.

The New York Post reported, “Shein and Temu are spending more on advertising in Europe—and sharply pulling back in the U.S.—as President Trump’s tariffs effectively block the Chinese fast-fashion firms from their biggest market, according to a report.

“The race to ramp up spending last month in Europe was most significant in France and the UK, where Shein boosted its dollars 35%, and Temu raised its spending by 40% and 20%, respectively, from the month before, according to Sensor Tower data reported by Reuters.

“Meanwhile, Shein’s daily average spending on U.S. platforms like Facebook and Instagram plunged about 19% from March 31 to April 13 compared to the month before, and Temu’s plummeted 31%, according to the data.”

That scent you smell on the Chinese is called desperation. Europe is the consolation prize in world trade.

That smile you have comes from knowing Zuckerberg is losing ad revenue. Yahoo and the rest as well.

That winning you feel is from companies who make things in the USA. They are growing.

The Daily Caller reported, “American manufacturers are seeing a surge in demand as President Donald Trump’s tariffs force companies to reconsider doing business in [Red] China.

“Trump’s tariffs, including a 145% levy on Chinese goods, are causing American-made products to be more competitive in the market. As a result, many small and medium manufacturers are experiencing a surge in demand and are preparing to ramp up production and hire new workers.

“Jergens Inc., a midwestern toolmaker with less than 500 employees, says it’s ‘going like gangbusters’ trying to keep up with demand, the Wall Street Journal reported. They are seeing an influx of orders from customers trying to avoid import tariffs, along with steady defense-related demand.”

The trade war with Red China has been going on since Dubya let Red China join the World Trade Organization on 12/11 in 2001. America never fought back, which allowed the communist government to thrive while our national debt climbed by $32 trillion. Many were the collaborators in our country.

Now we are fighting back and they are going boo hoo hoo.

Politico reported, “Barbie dolls become new victim of Trump’s tariff war.”

Barbie is a plastic doll sold by Mattel.

The story said, “Mattel manufactures about 40% of its toys in China, which the Trump administration slugged with 145% tariffs, arguing Beijing treats the U.S. unfairly on trade.

“The toymaker said Monday it would move some of its production out of China in a bid to diversify its supply chain and weather the tariff storm, while ‘taking pricing action in its U.S. business’ where necessary.”

You can tell it’s Mattel—it smells.

Trump’s tariffs are working.

The New York Post reported, “Protests from furious factory workers in [Red] China demanding back pay are spreading across the country after President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese imports began impacting the communist nation’s economy.

“Unrest has been reported across the country as workers have taken to the streets protesting unpaid wages and challenging unfair dismissals following the closures of factories squeezed by U.S. tariffs, according to Radio Free Asia.

“Chinese industry leaders, meanwhile, are extremely anxious about the steep duties, with many telling factories and suppliers to halt or delay supplies, Wang Xin, head of an industry group representing more than 2,000 Chinese merchants told the Financial Times.

“At least 16 million jobs across many industries in [Red] China are at risk due to President Trump’s imposing of a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, according to analysis from Goldman Sachs.”

Those 16 million jobs belong in the USA, not Red China.

CNBC reported, “Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this weekend to discuss economic and trade matters, their offices announced Tuesday.”

The communists don’t want 16 million unemployed people roaming the land.

However, they may have no choice. The Kenya Times reported, “India has sided with the United States President Donald Trump on the trade war with Xi Jinping of China. Reports indicate that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to accept all conditions of the U.S. in a trade deal.”

Oops.

But wait. There’s more. Our very sane genius president is headed to the Middle East next week.

Mint, an Indian business newspaper, reported, “As Trump prepares to visit the Middle East, Gulf nations are finalizing massive commercial and defense agreements aimed at cementing ties with Washington. According to Bloomberg which cited people familiar with the matter, the region’s major players—Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates—are preparing to announce deals worth nearly $3 trillion, far surpassing the $400 billion pledged during Trump’s 2017 trip.”

The Qatarzans plan to order 100 wide-body aircraft from Boeing.

Trump closed the borders to illegals. Now he is closing the borders to trade deficits. He is putting America first. His nationalism is real.

Globalists believe they won these elections but what they really did was make patriotism acceptable in Australia and Canada. Let’s see them walk that back.

