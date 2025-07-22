The media refused this weekend to cover the story of the century, in which Obama personally helped create and promote Russiagate which tied the first presidency of Donald Trump up in knots for years and also served as a cover story for Obama using the FBI to spy on Trump.

Watergate was for suckers. Obama called in the pros to spy because they had experience and had the deep-state judiciary’s approval through FISA.

In his second presidency, Trump’s attorney general has the evidence and the will to take the case to a grand jury. No excitement without an indictment, of course, but we will laugh it up when they lawyer up.

It would be helpful if the media told the story but the media is a subsidiary of the intelligence community. All that fat talk about fighting government censorship masks the real role of the media to peddle the lies from the FBI and the rest.

President Trump knows beating the media better than anyone. He did what no one would ever believe possible when he forced Disney’s ABC to admit it lied about him, He collected legal fees and a $15 million donation to the Trump Presidential Library.

He also collected $16 million for the library from CBS for making Kamala Harris sound intelligent in a heavily edited 60 Minutes story. You’re gonna need a bigger library.

Trump forced NBC to give him equal time for Kamala’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. His time was on Sunday Night Football, which has 10 times the audience.

The media wants the Obamagate story to go away, but Trump figured out a way to make them admit there is a story. He posted an AI video of Obama being arrested. This is his post on Truth Social.

It begins with the Big Zero lecturing America that, “No one is above the law.”

Well, he is not a no one, which means he is not above the law. We shall see, of course, but those words may prove as edible for him as “At least I’ll go down as a president” was.

Trump’s video—which shows Obama being arrested and dragged into prison—not only entertains the half of the nation that voted for Trump, but his posting the video makes the possibility of Obama being dragged to prison newsworthy.

The New York Times reported:

President Trump reposted a fake video showing former President Barack Obama being arrested in the Oval Office, as Trump administration officials continue to accuse Mr. Obama of trying to harm Mr. Trump’s campaign during the 2016 election, and the president seeks to redirect conversation from the Epstein files.

The short video, which appears to have been generated by artificial intelligence and posted on TikTok before being reposted on Mr. Trump’s Truth Social account on Sunday, comes days after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued the latest in a series of reports from the Trump administration trying to undermine the eight-year-old assessment that Russia favored the election of Mr. Trump.

The video appears to be manipulated footage of an Oval Office meeting that took place in November 2016 between Mr. Obama, then the president, and Mr. Trump, who days earlier had defeated Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, in the election.

The fake video purports to show F.B.I. agents bursting into the meeting, pushing Mr. Obama into a kneeling position and putting him in handcuffs as Mr. Trump looks on smiling, while the song Y.M.C.A. by the Village People plays. Later, the fake video shows Mr. Obama in an orange jumpsuit pacing in a cell. The start of the video shows a compilation of actual footage of Democratic leaders, including Mr. Obama and former President Joseph R. Biden Jr, saying, “No one is above the law.”

“Appears to have been generated by artificial intelligence.” So it is not a documentary, I take it. You cannot fool those Clouseaus at NYT.

In its story, The Hill waited until Paragraph 6 to admit why Trump posted the video:

The video follows allegations from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that Obama officials “manufactured intelligence” that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Gabbard said last week in a memo that she was turning over evidence to the Justice Department for possible criminal referrals.

Time magazine reported, “Trump Envisions Jailing Obama as Tulsi Gabbard Threatens Prosecutions.”

After linking the AI video and a few memes, Time said:

Trump’s posts come after his Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat turned MAGA Republican, on Friday announced that she was turning over evidence of an “Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency” to the Department of Justice “for criminal referral.”

“President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump,” she alleged in a DNI press release.

The video worked.

Even the Jeff Bezos Washington Post reported on it, albeit without a direct link to the story:

On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a memo accusing the Obama administration of manipulating information in a report that concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and called for officials in his administration to be prosecuted.

Mission accomplished, Donald, as Pulitzer winners now must admit there is another side to the Russiagate fairy tale.

AP ignored the video because then it would have to report that the current DNI accuses a former DNI of politicizing the various intelligence agencies against Trump and that Obama is neck deep in the quicksand of subversion.

A few people are soiling themselves because they want Obama really in jail, not just in an AI-produced video. There’s a reason that patience is a virtue.

Stephen Green wrote, “Trump Shared Hysterical AI Video of Obama in Jail, but I’m Not Laughing.”

He said:

And as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) put it, “This corrupt weaponization of our government against President Donald Trump demands full justice and accountability once and for all.”

This is where I’d remind you that the “wheels of justice grind slow but grind fine” and that some patience is required. But the time has come for all of us to remind the administration that our patience is running thin, and that they’ve got to show us that the wheels are at least starting to turn.

I’m too jaded to believe that we’ll ever see an Obama or a Clinton face charges, but how about a Christopher Steele, a James Comey, an Andrew McCabe, a John Brennan, or any of the many other high-level underlings who made Russiagate happen?

Cute social media shares aren’t enough, Mr. President.

Lighten up, Francis.

Trump is having a little fun while at the same time forcing the media to report a story the media does not want to report.

The wheels of justice are grinding. They have been since Day One. This presidency just turned 6 months old on Sunday. This is the story of America in the 21st Century which will decide whether we are ruled by the people or by a Machiavellian confederacy of spies and other liars.

Trump just wants the media to cover the story.

