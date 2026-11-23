On Thursday, Reuters reported:

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum said ​on Thursday that she is aiming to reach a ‌new trade agreement with the U.S. in her next meeting with President Donald Trump. Sheinbaum met with Trump earlier this week ​on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, ​China, and said the pair agreed to meet ⁠again at the G20 Summit in Miami in ​December.

On Friday, Nick Sortor tweeted:

President Trump says he told Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to her face that the cartels are running Mexico—and he’s not going to allow it. “We’re working with her on the cartels because the cartels are running Mexico. I told her that. And we can't let the cartels run Mexico. They’re our neighbor.” Honestly, we should’ve taken care of this problem a loooong time ago.

On Saturday, AP reported:

A burst of violence in Mexico’s Sinaloa state after authorities captured cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” left at least 11 people dead, authorities said Saturday. Meza Flores, one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, was captured and flown to Mexico City on Saturday after an intense firefight between Mexican forces and cartel gunmen overnight left residents of the city of Guasave terrorized and trucks and businesses burning. Mexico’s Defense Ministry on Saturday afternoon said that seven alleged cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers were killed. The capo climbed the cartel ranks to lead the Beltrán Leyva cartel and later became the leader of his own group, the Meza-Flores Transnational Criminal Organization. The United States had a $5 million reward offer for information leading to his arrest, and he was wanted for trafficking drugs to the U.S. and illegally carrying firearms.

I think we may have a deal because if there is anything Donald Trump hates almost as much as nuclear weaponry it is illegal drugs. His arrest of Nicolás Maduro on a valid arrest warrant on January 3—along with replacing interdiction of drug boats with missiles—has made U.S. enforcement more effective. The word is out. No Latin American dictator wants to be the next Maduro or Noriega.

After having Maduro arrested, Trump formed the Shield of the Americas, which banded the USA with Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago. Trump enlisted the countries to combat drug cartels, curb irregular migration, and counter foreign influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Nayib Bukele is now cleaning up the shithole we call Haiti with 2,500 soldiers.

Trump and the Shielders are up against Satan and the rest of the globalists. Illicit drug use is a global industry. A report by Global Financial Integrity places the global illicit drug trade between $426 billion and $652 billion annually, making it the second-largest transnational crime sector behind counterfeiting.

To put that in perspective, Statista estimated the market for major appliances market is worth $460 billion. That’s a lot of refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, clothes dryers, large cooking appliances, and dishwashers.

While Mexico and the rest of the narcocracies are not innocent victims, neither are we.

70 million Americans—nearly one-fourth of the population—use illicit drugs. Without that demand, there is no supply.

It gets worse. Cities and states now accommodate and encourage drug abuse. They provide free needles and Narcan to reduce the risk of dying from an overdose. We cannot lest the junkies die and the dealers will lose customers.

Taxpayer money is funneled into NGOs run by the friends and family of local politicians. In the 55 years since Nixon declared war on drugs, we’ve spent $1 trillion on it. Under Reagan, drug abuse fell precipitously.

But it rebounded under the first President Bush. Some say the CIA invented crack cocaine. I don’t know about that. More likely the cocaine industry did because they had a lot of coke and fewer high-dollar customers. That drove prices down.

We do know Big Pharma created oxycontin for medical reasons but quickly it was marketed as the new and improved crack.

We also know Red China created and dominates the fentanyl market.

They say drugs have turned American cities into the Third World.

I don’t know if the Third World is this bad.

Drugs are big money and $426 billion to $652 billion annually is a lot of money to launder. Zelensky cannot do it all himself, you know.

But FDIC-insured banks are more than willing to pick up the slack.

For example, in October 2024, TD Bank pleaded guilty to Bank Secrecy Act violations and conspiracy to commit money laundering, agreeing to pay roughly $3 billion in penalties. Regulators found the bank failed to monitor over $18.3 trillion in activity from 2018 to 2024, allowing money laundering networks to move more than $670 million—including proceeds tied to drug cartels—while some employees accepted gift-card bribes.

Laundering $18 trillion cost TD Bank a mere $3 billion fine. That is 1/6,000th of the money laundered. The Biden administration didn’t slap their hand. They blew it kisses. Clearing the case before Trump came in protected the launderers from going to jail and paying fines that hurt.

Yes, the drug cartels made Sheinbaum president of Mexico but do you really believe that San Francisco became drug abuse friendly without paying off politicians like Gavin Newsom?

Trump cannot be bought. That’s why they want him dead.

Share

Leave a comment