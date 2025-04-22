Don Surber

Shoveltusker
12hEdited

NBC's story on the smuggly Russki science-babe includes 1264 words and 29 paragraphs, but devotes not a single word to the "why": WHY was she furtively importing frog embryos?

We get hundreds of words about the brilliant indispensability of this woman and the dire consequences of the monstrous Trump administration's terrible mean nasty ugly persecution of noncitizen Einsteins like her, and oh no now they will all flee to Europe to escape the Trumpish Inquisition...but nary a word about WHY she was smuggling frog embryos.

Instead of, you know, importing them in the legal way. Were they for research at Harvard? If so, can't Harvard do this properly? Or were they black-market for-profit material? Guess NBC wasn't curious about any of that, or they knew there was something fishy about those amphibian embryos and didn't want the reader to know.

Shrugged
12hEdited

Radically changing - and eliminating most - research funding to higher education (not just the ivy clique) is as critical to reforming the government and eliminating the deep state as shuttering USAID.

Every year we read stories of the ridiculous research projects our government has funded. People laugh, shake their heads, and roll their eyes.

Well, the joke is over. Higher Ed is just another NGO for the left.

