Don Surber

Don Surber

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Skinnydip's avatar
Skinnydip
11h

"...clutched their Pearl Harbors". Another LOL from Don. Thanks for making my morning!

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Jack's avatar
Jack
11h

This is what I voted for. We didn’t know what he was talking about when he he said ‘we are going to win so much you’ll get tired of winning (not)’

But he knew all along how well some simple measures would work.

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