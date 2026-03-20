Japanese leader Sanae Takaichi visited the White House on Thursday.

A Japanese reporter asked Trump, “Why didn’t you tell U.S. allies in Europe and Asia, like Japan, about the war before attacking Iran?”

Trump: “One thing you don’t want to signal too much. You know when we go in we went in very hard and we didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise.

“Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Okay. Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

Fact-check: He did tell the only allies that mattered—Israel and Saudi Arabia.

How do I know he contacted Crown Prince MBS?

Well, Trump later said the decision was made at 3:38 PM Eastern on February 27 but the bombing did not occur until more than 10 hours later. Trump has a phone and he knows how to use it.

While our NATO allies are flitting about trying to find a way to appease their Muslim invaders while not pissing Trump off, the Saudis are supporting us—albeit without acknowledging Israel.

In response to the assassination of the ayatollah and his top generals, Iran foolishly threw missiles at Gulf nations. The Saudis wasted no time condemning Iran, denouncing Iran’s missile and drone strikes on Saudi territory as “blatant aggression” and violations of sovereignty. They expressed full solidarity with affected Gulf states (UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait) and warned of “grave consequences” from continued attacks.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said, “I do not understand how they claim to defend Islamic causes while attacking Islamic countries. They are not attacking just one nation—Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Türkiye, all are Islamic countries, and all have been targeted.

“Even before this war, what was Iran’s contribution to the Islamic world?”

Saudi Arabia has provided basing and logistics support. Prince Sultan Air Base hosted U.S. forces. U.S. officials praised Saudi Arabia and other Gulf partners for “stepping up” in the campaign.

Contrast and compare that support with Keir Starmer stopping B-2s from flying from Diego Garcia to Iran.

We have better allies under Trump.

The Saudi defense ministry a few days ago showing off its Boeing F-15SA Strike Eagles and Eurofighter Typhoons.

At $78 billion last year, the Saudis spent more money on defense than all but two of our NATO allies: Germany ($107 billion) and England ($90 billion). Both countries have twice the population SA has.

More than 7% of Saudi Arabia’s GDP goes to defense. We would have to nearly double the Pentagon’s budget to achieve that 7%.

As for Trump’s joust with reporters attending his meeting with Takaichi, the usual suspects in the press clutched their Pearl Harbors.

The New York Times wailed, “Trump Jokes About Pearl Harbor in Meeting With Japan’s Leader

“Breaking a taboo, President Trump needled Japan’s prime minister about the World War II attack, as she widened her eyes and appeared to take a deep breath in the Oval Office.”

The New York Post echoed, “Trump draws gasps with shocking Pearl Harbor quip in front of Japanese PM over Iran ‘surprise attack.’”

Does anybody remember “Remember Pearl Harbor”?

Besides, it is not like Trump threw up in her lap, is it?

The press also acted confused about the visit with Politico reporting, “Trump lauds Japan’s promise, however vague, to help with Iran.”

The story said, “It’s unclear how much material support Takaichi can provide to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to safe transit of the more than 1,000 civilian cargo vessels—particularly oil and liquid natural gas carriers—stranded in the Persian Gulf since the Iran conflict began nearly three weeks ago.”

There is plenty Japan can do. The strait apparently is festooned with mines. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force currently operates 19 mine countermeasure vessels, which include dedicated minesweepers. The USA has 4. South Korea has 14. If they won’t help in the Strait of Hormuz, who needs them?

My gut tells me, our true allies will come through. We shall see which ones they are.

The prime minister was so butt-hurt by the Pearl Harbor joke that she said, “I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world! And to do so, I am ready to reach out to many of the partners in the international community to achieve our objective together! So today, I came here at the White House to directly convey this message to you.”

Peace through strength, speed, stealth and surprise.

Thomas G. Kelley is among the 7 Navy Medal of Honor recipients who have not been honored with a ship’s name. The others are Donald E. Ballard, Michael E. Thornton, Joseph Kerrey, Robert R. Ingram, Thomas Norris and Royce Williams.

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