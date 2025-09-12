On May 04, 2021, GZero reported:

International relations expert and Atlantic contributor Tom Nichols has little patience for the anti-vaccination movement. “The people who say things like, ‘I’m not getting the vaccine. And if there are passports, I'll get a fake one.’ It’s time to begin stigmatizing them in the same way that we would have stigmatized people who didn’t want to get a polio vaccine or a smallpox vaccine in an earlier time.”

Imagine my surprise to read his latest piece on The Atlantic: “The Government Wants to See Your Papers.

“And the Supreme Court decides that the Fourth Amendment might not be for everyone.”

My goodness. He supported a Vaccine Passport 4 years ago but now opposes a Passport Passport.

Being stopped and asked to show an ID is somehow a violation of the Fourth Amendment in the Crazy World of Tom Nichols. Better to let 40 million illegal aliens invade our country than inconvenience Tom Nichols for a few seconds.

But forcing people to take an experimental vaccine was OK because it happened under a Democrat regime.

The issue is whether Immigration and Customs Enforcement can enforce immigration laws. Liberals say no and cry Fourth Amendment. Here is what it says:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

That’s it.

I am squinting so hard my eyes are turning blue and I still cannot see where asking someone for their ID is an unreasonable search or seizure. That’s because IDing someone is normal. Asking a non-citizen to produce their passport is a given.

If you have no passport, then you get escorted out of the country, perhaps after a brief stay at Alligator Alcatraz or some similar facility. The days of illegal aliens living it up at a luxury hotel have ended.

Nevertheless, Democrat lawyers sued and a DEI judge in California made the kooky assertion that asking people who are Hispanic to show their ID is racial profiling. Given that three-quarters of illegal aliens are Hispanic that makes sense, which according to today’s Democrat Party is unconstitutional.

The case skipped quickly to the Supreme Court which ruled 6-3 along the lines of sanity in favor of common sense.

This temporarily settled one of the 342 active cases challenging Trump administration actions. This is an unprecedented attack on the federal government by a sore loser party that tried to run a senile old man against Trump last year before backing off and sending in a retard. They cannot make a biopic of Kamala Harris because the movie title Clueless was already taken.

Democrats want to overwhelm the system using activist judges who are immune from removal to make ridiculous orders that make headlines, stymie action and overload the Supreme Court’s docket. Justices have had to intervene repeatedly during their summer break to stop the most egregious abuses of judicial authority by the Boasberg Boys in black robes.

The press calls the Supreme Court’s emergency actions a shadow docket. The media hates it because Democrats tell the media to hate it. Reuters reported:

An extraordinary spat is occurring within the U.S. judiciary concerning a flurry of Supreme Court decisions backing President Donald Trump, with judges voicing confusion over the rulings issued on an emergency basis while a Trump-appointed justice accused some of them of defying the nation's top judicial body. These decisions have let the Trump administration implement contentious policies that were impeded by judges who had cast doubt on the legality of the Republican president’s actions. In issuing such opinions, the Supreme Court has offered little or no reasoning for its actions. That has caused exasperation among some of the judges whose decisions have been lifted, with conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch offering them a biting response. The cases at issue have been decided on what is called the “shadow docket.” These decisions are issued on an expedited basis outside the usual appeals process. In such cases, public oral arguments before the justices are not held and rulings are typically curt and unsigned. There is more transparency in cases decided through the normal process, with arguments for all to see and a detailed decision laying out the legal reasoning. Several judges handling cases involving legal challenges to Trump policies in recent months have criticized rulings issued on the shadow docket. This controversy has brought renewed focus on the shadow docket, which long was a rarely used path for cases but now has become commonplace—and has surged since Trump returned to office in January.

Not mentioned of course is the unprecedented volume of litigation by Democrats. If the docket has a shadow it is from the shady decisions by DEI judges and other failures with a gavel because in the first 10 days of September alone, the Trump administration had to argue 20 cases in federal courts.

The lower court decisions make little or no sense, not that Sotomayor, Kagan and Brown Jackson are very logical in their decisions.

How can you bar ICE from stopping any Hispanic-looking person and expect the ICE men (and women) to do their job when three-quarters of the illegals aliens are Hispanic?

The answer is the plaintiffs and their Three Stooges on the Supreme Court do not want ICE to do its job. This is legislation by litigation.

In all this self-righteous bloviation about the Fourth Amendment, no one bothers to cite Paragraph 2 of Section 9 of Article I of the Constitution, which says:

The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.

Mister Nichols may be shocked but the Fourth Amendment does not apply to everyone, especially those who are here illegally. We are under an invasion far deadlier than Covid.

Show me the papers is not a cliché from a cheap World War II propaganda movie. The words are a matter of survival.

