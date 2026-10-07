Don Surber

Don Surber

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
Oct 7

Funny how racism is so prevalent today it has to be made up. And paid for. See the Southern Poverty Law Center.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 7

Lies must have consequences. A false rape accusation can destroy a man's freedom, family, livelihood, and name. When fabrication is proved, prosecutors should pursue charges with the same vigor as "believe the victim." Sympathy is not immunity for calculated cruelty. Investigators must test the evidence, and the accused must retain the presumption of innocence. That is exactly what didn't happen with Lucy Craig and the Cornell Seven.

https://lucycraig.blog/

Don Surber’s examples expose the cost of letting an accusation outrun the truth. Nobody should be allowed to manufacture a crime, gamble with another person's liberty, and walk away while the innocent spend years rebuilding their lives.

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