Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
11h

Will the last citizen leaving Illinois please turn off the lights if any are still on.

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Jack's avatar
Jack
11h

I’m sure Illinois is building EV charging stations that require those lost kilowatts🤪.

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