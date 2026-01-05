British comic Katie Hopkins tweeted, “He’s a lucky bastard. Water is £4.50 on Ryan Air. And he’s got legroom.”

The media and the rest of the DNC woke up Saturday to the news that Trump arrested Maduro on charges related to his narco-terrorism activities. The arrest required some military muscle and the rockets red glare, the fire in the air, gave proof through the night that our MAGA was there.

The move invigorated Trump supporters and saddened his opponents.

Once again, our favorite president chose to side with the 80 on another 80/20 issue and Democrats are stuck defending one of the worst dictators in a world of slime.

Democrats cannot say the arrest was unprecedented because Democrats had Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández arrested as his term expired for similar charges. The feds gave 45 years in prison. Trump pardoned him, likely for information.

The first President Bush oversaw the 14-day Panamanian War of 1989 to get Manuel Noriega arrested on narco-terrorism charges. He got 40 years but died at 83 before finishing his prison term. 23 American soldiers died in that war.

This time, ferreting out Maduro and ferrying him to New York cost no American soldier’s life. It took 88 minutes but Three Hour War rhymes with three hour tour.

Democrats are split between accepting it and throwing another tantrum. Kamala used the arrest as another opportunity to show how unfit for office she is:

Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable. That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price. The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to. This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman. If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies. The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home. America needs leadership whose priorities are lowering costs for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening alliances, and—most importantly—putting the American people first.

Her argument is yeah, Maduro is a bad guy but it’s Trump. Everything Trump does is bad. Thinking like that helped her become the runner-up in the 2024 election. You go, girl.

She is just mad because the price of cocaine is about to rise. What? You thought that cocaine in the White House was Hunter’s?

Law professor Jonathan Turley tweeted:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) told Fox that “the Constitution does not give the President the right to initiate military action.” That is entirely incorrect. The Constitution does not give a president the right to declare war. However, presidents are allowed to use military forces without such a declaration. Democrat presidents routinely launched attacks in other countries without any objection from Sen. Kaine. Obama not only killed an American citizen not charge with any crime but attacked Libya’s capital and attacked its military to cause a regime change without consulting with Congress.

Kaine is Tampon Tim’s role model. The two of them combined have almost as much testosterone as Michelle.

Maduro was owned by Cartel de los Soles. Bill O’Reilly told his viewers on News Nation:

On November 24th, the Trump administration declared that a group called Cartel de los Soles was a terrorist group. That group traffics in narcotics. It traffics in oil, illegal oil to places like Iran. Does a lot of bad things. Now, under the United States government, if you designate an organization a terrorist, you can attack it with military. Jeffries and the Democrats who hate everything that Trump does, goes running around going, well you didn’t consult Congress. Well, you don’t have to.

Trump has combined the powers given presidents in the War on Drugs (declared 55 years ago) and the War on Terrorism (now in its 25th year). If Democrats believe Trump has too much power, then let them repeal the Bank Secrecy Act of 1970, civil asset forfeiture, laws that allow warrantless searches and the PATRIOT Act.

That’s just for starters.

The big winner this weekend was Marco Rubio. He handled Sunday talk shows like Tiger Woods handles a nine iron. Margaret Brennan at CBS was no match:

BRENNAN: The defense minister, who has deep ties to Russia, $15 million price on his head. He is still in place. I’m confused. Are they still wanted by the United States? Why didn’t you arrest them if you are taking out the narco-terrorist regime? RUBIO: You’re confused? I don’t know why that’s confusing to you. I mean, it’s very simple. BRENNAN: They’re still in power! RUBIO: You’re going to go in and suck up five people? They are already complaining about the one operation! Imagine the howls we would have from everybody else if we actually had to go and stay there four days to capture four other people. We got the top priority. The number one person on the list was the guy who claimed to be the president of the country that he was not, and he was arrested along with his wife who is also indicted. That was a sophisticated and frankly, complicated operation. It is not easy to land helicopters in the middle of the largest military base in the country. The guy lived on a military base. Land within three minutes, kick down his door, grab him, put him in handcuffs, read him his rights, put him in a helicopter and leave the country without losing any American or any American assets. That’s not an easy mission and you’re asking why didn’t we do that in five other places at the same time?

At one point, he said, “That’s absurd, Margaret.”

Vance earlier said, “I don’t care really, Margaret.”

The 2028 nomination may hinge on who puts her down the hardest. The nomination may be in the bag for Senator John L. Kennedy if he goes on her show.

Kristen Welker at NBC was Rubio’s next victim:

WELKER: Why does the United States need to take over Venezuela’s oil. RUBIO: We don’t need Venezuela’s oil. What we’re not going to allow is for the oil industry in Venezuela to be controlled by adversaries of the United States. China is not even in this continent. This is the western hemisphere, this is where we live.

George Stephanopoulos at Disney’s ABC tried wearing Rubio down. That did not work:

RUBIO: I explained to you what our goals are and how we’re going to use the leverage to make it happen. As far as our legal authority on the quarantine, simple. We have court orders. These are sanctioned boats, and we get orders from courts to go after and seize these sanctions. Is a court not a legal authority? STEPHANOPOULOS: Is the United States running Venezuela right now? RUBIO: Well, I’ve explained once again, I’ll do it one more time. What we are running is the direction this is going to move moving forward, and that is we have leverage. This leverage we are using and we intend to use. We started using already. You can see where they are running out of storage capacity. In a few weeks, they’re going to have to start pumping oil, unless they make changes. That leverage that we have with the armada of boats that are currently positioned, allow us to seize any sanctioned boats coming into or out of Venezuela loaded with oil or on its way in to pick up oil. We can pick and choose which ones we go after. We have court orders for each one. That will continue to be in place until the people who have control over the levers of power in that country make changes that are not just in the interest of the people of Venezuela but are in the interest of the United States and the things that we care about. The legal authority is the court orders that we have.

Years of tossing softballs to Democrats has weakened the arm of Stephanopoulos.

With its drugs, its oil and its terrorists, Maduro’s regime was a lynchpin for Red China, Russia and Iran in their efforts to topple the United States. His arrest drew howls from the Democrats because of that.

Which me to what may be the worst take this weekend. M. Gessen of the New York Times was guessing in writing, “Maduro’s Ouster Plays Right Into Putin’s Hands.”

Obama’s Russiagate propaganda has convinced many on the left that Trump works for Vlad. The column began:

In the initial rush of news on Saturday morning, many commentators speculated that the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela was also a blow to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, since Venezuela and Russia are allies. To the contrary, it is a victory for Putin, because it is a blow—quite likely fatal—to the new world order of law, justice and human rights that was heralded in the wake of World War II.

Um, so how is Putin gonna collect the billions Chavez and Maduro, mainly to pay for that air defense system Russia installed. Vlad cannot repo the system because the American military obliterated it.

The reality is U.S. control of Venezuelan oil hurts Canada’s oil business; we’re her biggest customer. Red China will lose a source of oil and I doubt Canada will fill the gap but stranger things have happened. Iran’s government is rocky right now but the devil is clever and he is thinking of a way to save the mullahs.

After putting up with BS about Russiagate, indictments, the Imaginary Insurrection and assorted arrests, lawsuits, trials and an assassination attempt, Trump supporters finally are enjoying some success. Our military wins with strength, stealth and speed. Every dictator in the world is on notice.

Comedian Adam Hunter got in a couple of good lines: “President Trump announced that he’s coming out with a new gameshow called Who Wants to Run Venezuela?”

And:

Laugh and the world laughs with you—except the Democrats. They make my jug of liberal tears overflow.

Share

Leave a comment