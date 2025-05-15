Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
20m

“The media has a decision to make on free speech. Either they support Slater and free speech or they are just a cartel of propagandists with press passes.”

In fact the once vaunted “fourth estate” has become this country’s most dangerous “fifth column”since they have devolved into the propaganda machine of the Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party! How is it possible otherwise for DJT to get 95% negative coverage from these sock puppets?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Coulter's avatar
William Coulter
16m

I didn’t take the poll today because I think Twitter shouldn’t censor anything .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture