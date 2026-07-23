Democrats have a poison called DSA—Democrat Socialists of America—a communist organization that made Mamdani mayor of New York, New York. If communism can make it there, it will make it anywhere, right?

But Democrat officials know voters are rejecting it—for now.

This week, WPLG in South Florida asked the party’s chairman, Nikki Fried, “How is this conversation between your front running gubernatorial candidates who are very centrist, very moderate Democrats, and some of the party’s real progressive Democrats who are running against them, looking for attention, and kind of have a national wave at their back?”

Fried replied, “You nailed it on the head. Florida’s different. The coalitions that have to be built here in Florida are different. You know, we have hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people that call Florida home, that left communists and socialist and authoritarian regimes to find a better way of life here in the state of Florida. And for any candidate that wants to win here in our state, regardless of where they are in the partisan agenda, they have to build a coalition.

“That means that coalition has to be Democrat, Republican, and independent, and to take the values of those of us here in the state of Florida. We are different and we attest to the candidates that have been showing up and winning here in the state of Florida.

“They are building that coalition because they’re authentic. They’re hearing the issues that are on the ground. They’re knocking on those doors. They’re talking to the voters. They’re hearing that the pain and the suffering and the concern and the scared of so many people that they’re talking to on an everyday basis.

“So, we’re building that coalition and every part of our nation is different and Florida is certainly a different beast when it comes to politics. The coalition is different here in the state of Florida and I have confidence in the voters of my primary that they’re going to pick candidates that are going to be able to win in a general election.”

Fried was the last Democrat elected to statewide office—in 2018.

In 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis, who barely won in 2018, romped to a 19 point win over former Governor Charlie Crist who had switched parties to Democrat.

You may recall that was the year that experts said he committed political suicide by taking on Disney World, the state’s largest employer.

Fried is right because by letting the communist DSA wag the blue dog, Democrats are not going to win over the 2.5 million people who escaped communist regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. They make up almost 10% of the state’s population.

A day without communism is like a day with sunshine.

41% of Florida voters are Republican.

30% are Democrat.

Republicans finally passed Democrats five years ago. Now they have an 11 point lead. They are DeSantis kids, 4 million strong and growing.

Florida is not the only place that is turning against the communist-friendly Democrat Party. Polls show the DSA are seen as odder than a singing mime.

CNBC found 32% of voters would be more likely to vote for a DSA candidate—but 50% would be less likely.

Pew found 15% of voters like DSA politicians. 38% dislike them.

The Economist poll found 29% of Americans would be open to voting DSA. 45% are not.

Voting DSA is like asking a straight man to date a T-girl. Democrats would but the rest of us wouldn’t for a million dollars.

But don’t go by the polls. Go by what the pols do. Bill Clinton now sports a red hat with 42 on it.

Clinton’s pollster, Mark Penn has warned that the DSA is a threat to the party. People like AOC win primaries that have light turnout in Democrat heavy areas.

Penn said, “Last month’s election results in New York, Colorado, Pennsylvania and elsewhere are a 911 call for the Democratic Party and America. The advancement of Democratic Socialists of America members to Congress, state legislatures and local offices, often by beating Democratic incumbents, shows how broken the primary system is and how alienated young educated white voters in urban areas have become.”

But white commies are only doing what black commies did when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 created congressional districts for black people. The commies dominated the primaries and today the Congressional Black Caucus is to the left of Chairman Xi.

Senator John Fetterman said after DSA candidates won critical primaries in New York, “Big night for the dirtbag left. I’ve said the party is becoming an orgy of socialism. Clearly anti-America, anti-Western Civilization.”

He was not through.

He also said, “They are not Democrats. You know these DSA people are deeply anti-Israel and they’re deeply anti-America as well too. These are recent things that they’ve said and that they’ve done. And it’s indefensible. And I don’t know why other Democrats we just can’t collectively say they are not Democrats.”

And he said, “Anti-Israel. Anti-America. Anti-Western Civilization. Why am I the only Democrat in the U.S. Senate that refuses to excuse this or defend any of those self-identified communists?”

DSA’s refusal to condemn Hamas for raping, torturing and murdering Israelis on October 7, 2023, turned a few Democrats against DSA.

Congressman Shri Thanedar quit the DSA citing DSA’s refusal to condemn terrorism.

Brad Lander (NYC Comptroller at the time, now a Democrat nominee for Congress) said the DSA’s reaction “crossed a moral line.”

Even fire alarm pulling Jamaal Bowman let his DSA membership expire.

But most Democrats are either in denial about DSA or too darned scared of it. John Crowley was the No. 4 Democrat in the House when AOC ousted him in the primary in 2018.

Pelosi said, “The fact that in a very progressive district in New York it went more progressive than—well, Joe Crowley is a progressive—but more to the left than Joe Crowley, is about that district. It is not to be viewed as something that stands for everything else.”

AOC is no longer an anomaly. Pelosi owns that.

Communism looks good on paper but life is not lived on paper, as the show trials, firing squads and mass graves have shown.

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