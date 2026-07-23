Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
8h

“And he said, “Anti-Israel. Anti-America. Anti-Western Civilization. Why am I the only Democrat in the U.S. Senate that refuses to excuse this or defend any of those self-identified communists?”

Sadly, it seems that the only way for “real” democrats to become reasonable normal thinkers is for them to have a massive stroke like Senator Fetterman.

Reply
Share
13 replies
Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
8h

Mamdani is the very anti-Christ Bolshevik the Left has pushed for three generations.

Reply
Share
16 replies
185 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture