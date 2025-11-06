“No matter what, this will always be my New York aesthetic!”—Mambo Italiano on Twitter.

Democrats carried off-year elections in California, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Virginia on Tuesday. Blue states went Democrat. Imagine that. Outside of believing voters would reject the Virginia Democrat who wants to murder children in front of their Republican mother’s eyes, I avoided predictions. We all knew Mamdani would win the mayor’s race because the electorate there is dominated by people too stupid to escape from New York.

But conservatives got their hopes up and wound up depressed on Wednesday.

In California, Democrats who swiped control of redistricting permanently with one of their reforms a few years ago decided to circumvent the system they own in favor of direct gerrymandering. It went on the ballot. Voters approved.

Why bother with redistricting at all? Just have everyone run at-large. That way, Democrats can have all the congressmen in California.

That’s unfair? Well, over the weekend, Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams very publicly pleaded with the White House to intervene on his behalf with his health insurance company. Years ago, presidents couldn’t do that but Obama created Obamacare to enrich the insurance companies and now presidents have that power. Adams received the care he needed on Monday.

In a video to his followers, he quoted his mama, who said, “Try as hard as you can and do your best possible work so that you can have the best possible benefit.”

Adams said, “Why would she want me to play for a tie? No, she wanted me to win. She didn’t want me to play for a tie.”

Virginia’s election had two factors. DOGE cuts hit the DC area hard and Republicans ran a terrible candidate. Winsome Earle-Sears spent a lot of time on Fox News in her four years as lieutenant governor instead of using the time to set up a campaign staff and come up with a message that resonated with voters.

Say what you may about Mamdani, he was a dynamic candidate who electrified voters like they were touching the third rail—which is fitting given what is about to befell New York.

New Jersey’s election was peppered with Election Day shenanigans, which shows Democrats were worried they might wake up with a Republican governor again. Chris Christie was governor from 2010-2018 and before that Christine Todd Whitman was governor from 1994-2001.

But not this year. The deep state has one of its own in the governor’s mansion as voters elected former CIA officer Mikie Sherrill.

Democrats want to use this election as psy ops against MAGA. Over at Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the spin was “A year ago, the near-complete vote from early-reporting Loudoun County, Virginia, was the first major signal that Donald Trump was on the way to victory in the 2024 presidential election. Last night, Loudoun was the signal that the 2025 election, both in Virginia and elsewhere, was becoming a rout in favor of Democrats.”

But Trump didn’t carry Virginia in 2024. Or 2020. Or 2016. Hello? Virginia doesn’t matter. Ditto California, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York. Trump has won the presidency twice without them. Those four states are not up for grabs in 2028. Do not allow Democrats and their publicists at the New York Times get you down. It is a long game.

The blue spin was predictable and humorous.

Ashton Pittman of the Mississippi Free Press was ecstatic that Democrats flipped two state Senate seats. Republicans in January will lead that body 34-18. His headline? “Mississippi Democrats Break Republican Senate Supermajority: ‘We Are a Battleground State.’”

Jamelle Bouie of the New York Times declared, “As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump is a phenomenally effective vote-winner, capable of turning out millions of otherwise infrequent voters to deliver the White House and Congress to the Republican Party. But as president, Trump has been an albatross around the neck of his party.

“Consider his record as party leader. In the 2017 elections, Republicans suffered sharp defeats in the Virginia and New Jersey governor’s races, with Virginia Democrats sweeping all three statewide offices and winning a majority in the state General Assembly. The following year, in the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats won a landslide victory in the House of Representatives, their largest since 2006. Trump came close to victory in the 2020 presidential but may have contributed to the Republican Party’s defeat in the Georgia Senate runoff election, handing the Democratic Party full control of Washington for the first time since 2011.”

Obama lost 63 House seats and control of that body as well as 7 Senate seats in his first midterm. But the Democrat spinning wheel goes round and round.

However, Mamdani’s election is scary. New Yorkers vowed to never forget 9/11 but 24 years later, Democrats have used lawfare to bankrupt America’s mayor and replace him with an Uganda-born Indian who is a Muslim-loving communist.

Mambo Italiano tweeted:

Today I’m feeling so nostalgic Look at this photo — New York 🗽✨ “Lunch at the Top of the World” Taken in July 1977 by Ezra Stoller at the “Windows on the World” restaurant 107th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center

Somebody did something.

Make no mistake, Mamdani is no gift to anyone but the devil.

Steve Bannon nailed it. This may be the first time I have ever quoted him, but he said, “Tonight should be a wake up call to the populist nationalist movement under President Trump. These are very serious people, and they need to be addressed seriously.”

He’s worried because he has seen what electing a Muslim mayor of London has done to England. Police arrest people who wave the British flag.

More from Bannon:

First off, all those people that said he wasn’t going to win the primary and he was great to run against, I think, have been proven wrong. This is not a debating society. Tonight, what you saw out of Mamdani is something you’ve never seen this entire race. I mean, that’s an angry guy. That was in your face, and particularly the president’s face, up in his grill, and the president responded: “And so it begins.” People better understand they have a fight on their hands. This guy is a serious guy. I’ve said this from the beginning—I said early in the primary. Forget the Republican Party in New York—that’s a joke—but the national Republican Party and some of the smartest strategists do not realize the power of the Working Families Party and the [Democratic Socialists of America] for ground game. Modern politics now is about engaging low-propensity voters, and they clearly turned them out tonight, and this is kind of the Trump model. This is very serious.

10 years ago, Democrats mocked Trump and thought nominating him would ensure Hillary’s election.

Don’t goof on Mamdani’s election.

The real threat to the Republic is in the hands of the Supreme Court which heard on Wednesday the challenge to Trump’s tariffs. Justices have in their hands to destroy the economy and his presidency. Don’t think they have the will to do so just to get Trump? The same players behind the covid pandemic panic are pushing this. And remember, this is the same court that refused to hear his challenges to the shady 2020 election vote counting.

Democrats won big in blue states on Tuesday. Trump needs to work to prevent them from taking red territory next year.

We all do.

