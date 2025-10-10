Norway will announce its recipient of the Nobel Prize today. As peace broke out in the Middle East, the New York Post reported, “Gazans join Israelis in chanting Trump’s name over cease-fire: ‘Nobel Prize to Trump!’”

President Donald John Trump earned the prize long before he ended the FAFO War that Palestinians began two years ago.

Let’s look at previous winners beginning with last year’s winner, Nihon Hidankyo. It is a Japanese organization formed by survivors of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the bombing that ended the deadliest war in human history.

In its press release, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said:

In response to the atomic bomb attacks of August 1945, a global movement arose whose members have worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of using nuclear weapons. Gradually, a powerful international norm developed, stigmatizing the use of nuclear weapons as morally unacceptable. This norm has become known as “the nuclear taboo.” The testimony of the Hibakusha—the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki—is unique in this larger context. These historical witnesses have helped to generate and consolidate widespread opposition to nuclear weapons around the world by drawing on personal stories, creating educational campaigns based on their own experience, and issuing urgent warnings against the spread and use of nuclear weapons. The Hibakusha help us to describe the indescribable, to think the unthinkable, and to somehow grasp the incomprehensible pain and suffering caused by nuclear weapons. The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes nevertheless to acknowledge one encouraging fact: No nuclear weapon has been used in war in nearly 80 years. The extraordinary efforts of Nihon Hidankyo and other representatives of the Hibakusha have contributed greatly to the establishment of the nuclear taboo. It is therefore alarming that today this taboo against the use of nuclear weapons is under pressure. The nuclear powers are modernizing and upgrading their arsenals; new countries appear to be preparing to acquire nuclear weapons; and threats are being made to use nuclear weapons in ongoing warfare.

What has Donald Trump done to end nuclear proliferation? I mean besides destroying Iran’s nuclear program.

Well, in his address to the United Nations this year, Trump said, “I’m also calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all.

“And biological is terrible, and nuclear is even beyond, and we include nuclear. We want to have a cessation of the development of nuclear weapons.

“I look at weapons that are so powerful that we just can’t ever use them. If we ever use them, the world literally might come to an end. There would be no United Nations to be talking about. There would be no nothing.”

Norway awarded Narges Mohammadi the peace prize in 2023. It said:

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 was awarded to the imprisoned Iranian human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi. More than 20 years of fighting for women’s rights made her a symbol of freedom and standard-bearer in the struggle against the Iranian theocracy. In 2003, she joined the Defenders of Human Rights Center, founded by that year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Shirin Ebadi. In the years that followed, Ms. Mohammadi helped imprisoned activists, led a campaign against the death penalty and criticized the regime’s use of torture and sexualized violence. The freedom struggle cost her dearly. She was arrested 13 times and sentenced to 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. In October 2023, when her selection as the Nobel Peace Prize laureate was announced, she was locked in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison.

Trump, too, has called for the Iran government to reform. Trump, too, has faced threats of imprisonment from the previous regime in the USA, but his suffering is nothing compared to hers. If Democrats return to power, it will be.

Norway announced its award of the peace prize in 2022 this way:

The 2022 Peace Prize is awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens. They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy.

Trump’s efforts to end the Ukrainian War are tireless and thus far fruitless, much like those of the 2022 winners.

Speaking of fruitless, two journalists won in 2021:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace. Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia. At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions.

Fruitless does not mean pointless, it just means try harder.

President Trump should try harder, but he also has succeeded where others have failed time and time again—and even greater numbers of diplomats have not bothered to try.

BBC cited his end of the Iran-Israel War:

The 12-day conflict began when Israel hit targets in Iran on 13 June. Trump confirmed that he had been informed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the strikes. The U.S. carried out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites—a move widely seen as bringing the conflict towards a swift close.

At the time, the media warned us Trump was risking World War 3.

Trump also headed off another Indo-Pakistan War, ended the 30-year Rwanda-Congo War, quashed a budding Thai-Cambodian War, and brought the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan into the Oval Office to end their decades of a cold war (that occasionally heated up). They nominated him for the peace prize.

Now add to this Trump delivering peace and ending the FAFO War in Gaza and he is a shoo-in. The media spin is Trump only solved the 80-year Arab-Israeli problem to win the Nobel.

The media’s anger at him was best expressed by the Guardian, “Truly, madly, deeply: Trump’s desire for a Nobel peace prize is driving diplomacy.”

Isn’t that the whole point of the Nobel, to encourage peace?

But Trump denied the prize is his motive. He told reporters, “I’ve stopped eight wars, so that’s never happened before—but they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that, I did it because I saved a lot of lives.”

Mini-Mike Bloomberg is so jealous.

His Lilliputian news agency reported, “Norway is bracing for the aftermath of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on Friday as the Nordic nation has faced increasing pressure from Donald Trump and his administration to award it to the US leader.

“Trump’s aggressive push to secure the prize, including public declarations he deserves it and calls to Norwegian officials, has intensified with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a possible peace deal. At the same time, the decisionmakers at the Norwegian Nobel Committee have signaled that this pressure has been futile.”

By pressure, Mini-Mike’s minions mean actually bringing peace to the world.

In light of all this, what group of people would possibly not award Trump the Nobel Peace Prize?

Norwegians would.

This year’s peace prize places the credibility of the nation of Norway because no one has been more deserving nor more vilified by the globalist/communist unfree world that has taken over most of the Western world. We shall see if actually bringing peace to the world warrants their prize or if it is only a consolation prize for people who have not achieved peace despite their efforts.

The Times of Israel reported:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate. This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a ceasefire and the release of hostages amid the war triggered on October 7, 2023, with the Palestinian terror group’s devastating attack on Israel. The deal, seen as a major step toward ending the two years of war in Gaza, was struck under pressure from President Donald Trump, who has made no secret of the fact that he believes he is worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize, a proposition backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Opposition Leader Yair Lapid.

The committee’s decision should not have been final because in light of the turn of events, it should have reconsidered its vote.

Oh well.

They gave a peace prize to Obama who went on to blow up Libya unprovoked, igniting a civil war and triggering a wave of millions of Muslim military-age men to overrun Europe. If Trump does not win today, the Nobel is just another institution taken over by and destroyed by the left.

Besides, Trump already has something better: family.

Ivanka Trump tweeted:

I want to thank my father for his unbending leadership in bringing real hope for lasting peace to a region that has known so much pain and heartbreak. Deeply proud of my husband and Steve Witkoff, whose vision and perseverance remind us that even in the darkest moments, progress is possible. Their tireless work has given new hope to families who dream of safety, dignity, and opportunity. I won’t fully celebrate until every hostage has been returned and peace prevails. But I hold on to hope that one day we will dance again, and maybe even dance together. Praying for healing, unity, and lasting peace.

Gazans and Israelis alike praise him. We shall see how long the peace lasts.

