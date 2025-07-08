Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
5h

Thune and Johnson should point out that she has no power in the matter and tell her to sit down and shut up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Patrick knock's avatar
Patrick knock
5h

I am not sure but is Judge Talwani an Obama appointee?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
101 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture