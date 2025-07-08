How I now see every U.S. district judge

On Monday night, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ordered the Trump administration to break the law, ignore a Supreme Court order, and give Planned Parenthood taxpayer money that is not authorized by Congress. In fact, Congress said don’t give Planned Parenthood money.

Talwani’s order is here. Need I say this power-mad Judge Doom is an Obama appointee? Well, she is.

The Big, Beautiful Bill is now the law. Congress passed it and President Trump signed it into law.

Talwani, whose district is in Massachusetts, vetoed the law. She not only vetoed it but line-item vetoed, taking out one spending (or in this case, not spending) item.

The Supreme Court banished the line-item veto in 1997, declaring it unconstitutional.

Just two weeks ago, the Supreme Court ruled that Planned Parenthood can be defunded. Judge Talwani is setting a record by defying the law, the Constitution and two Supreme Court orders.

The more recent case decided weeks ago involved a state deciding not to give Planned Parenthood any Medicaid money. Life News reported:

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic that South Carolina may exclude Planned Parenthood’s abortion facilities from its Medicaid program.

The decision, authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, decided that the federal Medicaid Act does not confer a right to choose any qualified medical provider and that South Carolina has the authority as a state to remove Planned Parenthood from its status as a qualified provider.

If states can deny Planned Parenthood federal funds, certainly Congress can.

Dan McLaughlin at National Review laid out how silly Planned Parenthood’s argument is.

The complaint alleges that the Big, Beautiful Bill is a bill of attainder punishing Planned Parenthood, which is ridiculous; Congress has without legal controversy in the past decided whom and what to fund and defund. In the 1880s, it was common to debate bills (sometimes enacted, sometimes not, often vetoed by Grover Cleveland) to fund pensions for particular Union veterans.

If Congress decides that a particular government contractor shall be used or not used, that is within its plenary and nearly absolute powers.

The complaint also asserts that defunding is a violation of the equal protection clause and retaliation under the First Amendment. But the bar for attacking the motives of Congress is impossibly high.

At bottom, this lawsuit is grounded in the notion that Planned Parenthood and the cause of abortion are immune from the usual forces of law, and of democracy (the Planned Parenthood brief cites a dozen cases with its own name in the caption but doesn’t even cite the leading Supreme Court case on legislative retaliation), but the Supreme Court just rejected that in a case involving states defunding the nation’s largest abortion provider from Medicaid.

Judge Talwani’s order is a stoke of idiocy.

Matt Margolis wrote:

Let’s be clear: This wasn’t a rogue executive order or some bureaucratic sleight of hand. Congress passed a law. The people’s representatives, accountable to voters, made a decision to defund Planned Parenthood as part of the One Big, Beautiful Bill. That’s how our system is supposed to work. If you don’t like it, you organize, you vote, you persuade your fellow citizens and change the law. That’s democracy. But apparently, that’s not good enough for the activist bench.

Instead, Judge Talwani issued a temporary restraining order, telling the executive branch not to enforce the law. Not because the law was found unconstitutional or even legally questionable—no, the judge didn’t bother to offer any real legal reasoning at all.

These little Judge Dooms in the district courts are mocking justice. They know their orders are wrong and will be overturned on appeal, but they don’t care.

They are part of a resistance, which is fitting. The French Resistance in World War II was dominated by communists. They want to tie President Trump in knots and delay, delay, delay his actions.

The Supreme Court right now can do nothing and Democrats in the Senate will block any impeachment conviction. Hardy, har, har.

All an impeachment would do is tie up Congress for weeks and stall Trump’s agenda.

How about doing what George Soros would do? There are other ways of removal, aren’t there? State bar associations could lift their law licenses.

Oh, I doubt that any group of lawyers in any state would do this to a judge, especially a federal one. But winning is not the point. The process is the punishment. Wouldn’t it be fun to tie up the time of the judges by making them defend themselves before these tribunals?

Instead of boldly going public about starting a third political party (and watching Tesla’s stock nosedive), Elon Musk could quietly fund challenges to the law licenses of these Judge Dooms.

Oh, losing their law licenses is a long shot and even of they lost their licenses, they will get their full pensions.

But if you make the price and humiliation of ignoring the law, ignoring precedents and ignoring the Constitution high enough, you get bad judges to behave themselves.

As for Judge Talwani, need I say this power-mad Judge Doom is an Obama appointee? Well, she is.

