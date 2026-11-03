James Carville is proof of the saying, “Here in the South, we don’t hide crazy, we parade it on the porch and give it a glass of sweet tea.”

His reaction to Congresswoman Haley Stevens, D-Sane, endorsing Mike Rogers, R-Sane, in Michigan’s Senate race was “Your political career is over. If you think that these Republicans are going to treat you as anything other than what they view you as a used condom. The Democrats don’t even think you’re worth a used condom. But that’s about where you are.”

Her career ended the day the Democrat Party’s nomenklatura decided now was the time to put a full-fledged member of the Muslim Brotherhood in the U.S. Senate.

Stevens lost to Allahu Akbar El-Sayed in the Democrat primary by less than a point (13,792 votes). Make of that what you will.

His embrace of anti-Semitism, described as pro-Palestinian in the press, is pretty mainstream now as people have forgotten or reject the Holocaust of World War II. But it turned off Stevens who has a conscience and a score to settle with El-Sayed.

Is she too little too late to stop the Mad Muslim? We will find out, but the freakout by Carville, Schumer and the rest is telling. Nancy Pelosi went all “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature” on Congresswoman Stevens.

I must hand it to Democrat leaders. They saw the midterm as the perfect time to nominate all the communists and Muslim terrorists they could find because they figured logically that in a midterm, people would vote any Democrat into office—even a vegan homosexual in Texas.

So Democrats primaried normal people in favor of Nazis like Graham Platner. His raping of a Democrat woman finally forced Democrats to dump him in favor of Troy Jackson, a lumberjack married to his cousin. It’s the same crazy politics without the tattoo.

And the rape.

Kalshi Politics, which has a good track record, says odds are Democrats will pick up 6 Senate seats and 20 to 25 seats in the House. That would be the most Senate pickups in 16 years but below the 31-seat average loss in the House for the party in power in the last 5 midterms. Obama lost 63 in 2010.

But a funny thing happened on the way to a blue wave. Europe suddenly had a spontaneous explosion of student protests in France, Italy, Belgium, Albania, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Germany, Austria, Ireland, Serbia, and Switzerland.

Wow, what a surprise in October.

Students suddenly decided they wanted to riot in a dozen countries to get more money spent on education.

It’s as spontaneous as the Bolshoi Ballet. When 12 countries erupt like this, the public knows the government has sanctioned the riots.

The protests began in September in France with high school students demanding more money for schools. I have never heard of ruffians wanting such a thing. Free beer, yes. Higher teacher pay? Rioting students hate teachers.

The riots devolved into larger cost-of-living protests involving unions and others. There were large turnouts (hundreds of thousands on peak days), arrests, violence and looting in Paris, Marseille, and Lyon.

Weather helped. October was generally warmer than average in Europe but after a very hot and dry summer, rain is starting to hit the continent. I am sure it would be only a coincidence if the Euro Riots ended with the American election.

Trump picked up on this on October 19, when he told a rally in Kansas, “If you want to see what is at stake in this election, just look at what’s happening in France.”

In its story on the speech, the Guardian reported, “Nationwide protests in France on Saturday were called over rising fuel prices and falling purchasing power, and in several cities they erupted into looting and clashes with police that left a historic town hall torched and led to 1,800 arrests. On Monday, overnight curfews were issued for a number of French cities, including parts of Paris.”

Officials shut down the Louvre because of the riots to protect the 600,000 works of art (value at $35 billion) from those rioters demanding higher pay for teachers. The museum has since re-opened.

Preliminary estimates put the damage by rioters at more than a billion bucks with 3,000 small businesses damaged or destroyed. An arson torched Limoges’ historic 19th century town hall.

Reuters, BBC, AP and France 24 all emphasized that the bulk of marchers were peaceful, while the looting and arson were carried out by smaller violent groups. That tells you that these riots are officially sanctioned because you never see such a disclaimer when conservatives protest.

MAGA sees through the fog of war.

Last week, Rasmussen Reports tweeted:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 67% of Likely U.S. Voters have closely followed news reports about recent riots in France, including 28% who’ve followed the news Very Closely. At a rally last week in Wichita, Kansas, Trump said France is “a once great nation that is being conquered, looted and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists and communists who hate Christianity and Western civilization itself.” 50% agree with that statement, including 32% who Strongly Agree. 39% don’t agree, including 29% who Strongly Disagree with the Trump quote, and 12% are not sure.

If that 50% who agree with Trump vote en masse, we can avoid becoming French. If not, the nation will turn sacre bleu.

I mean the next thing you know, Americans will loot stores. Oh wait, they already do in NYC, LA and Philadelphia. Then there are the mostly peaceful riots. Oh we had that, didn’t we? OK, how about rumors of the first lady being a man? Oops, I forgot about Michelle. Come to think of it, we’re pretty much Euroweenies now but with guns.

And ammo.

And a willingness to use them.

No matter how the election goes, Carville is still crazy after all these years.

And Trump is still your president.

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