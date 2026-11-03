Don Surber

Don Surber

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Dindu Nuffin's avatar
Dindu Nuffin
14hEdited

Good morning y’all.

Vote as if your life depends on it, because it does

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
14h

“Mostly peaceful” becomes a disgrace when politicians use it to shrug off somebody else’s burned business. The shopkeeper still has rent to pay, employees still need wages, and a neighborhood loses something that took years to build. Officials who excuse destruction shift its costs onto people with far less power than the activists commanding their attention. That is a rotten bargain for everyone expected to keep working, paying taxes, and accepting assurances that everything remains under control. Voters have every right to reject leaders who treat public order as an embarrassment to their political coalition. A burned storefront doesn’t become less destroyed because the people defending the protest have found a flattering adjective.

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