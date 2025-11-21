The elitists in Washington did not invite President Trump or JD Vance to Dick Cheney’s funeral on Thursday. That makes perfect sense because the president of the United States did not belong there. He is not one of them and both sides see that as a good thing.

While at times it seems like everyone in DC is out there looking for the next war, President Trump is trying to make peace. That doesn’t bother them.

That he succeeds bothers them no end. Not only has he dared make peace in Gaza, it looks like peace may come to Ukraine.

You may ask, who wouldn’t want peace? It makes no sense but you may have noticed that as time goes on, the logic behind all the hatred of all things connected to Donald Trump evaporates.

The rest of the world moved past the Cheney World long ago. I am not going to knock his wars because that was a normal reaction to the destruction on 9/11.

But we needed leadership that distinguished between a military attack on Pearl Harbor and a terrorist attack on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon because we were not fighting a country. That is why in the end taking over Afghanistan and Iraq gave us no sense of victory. Osama bin Laden was still alive.

That’s ancient history. Obama actually warmongered as he financed Iran’s plans for nuclear weapons and terrorism. He was the Dick Cheney that Democrats warned us about. It was all projection.

But Obama’s World is fading as well. In his second presidency, Trump has nuked Iran’s nuke program. Israel has neutered Hamas.

Trump’s ability to lead the nation and the world were fully on display this week. On September 29, Trump unveiled his 20-point plan to end the Hamas War. There were naysayers in the USA but elsewhere, there was hope that Trump had done the impossible and brought peace to the Middle East.

He did the UN’s job. This week, the UN accepted his work.

The New York Times reported:

The United Nations Security Council on Monday approved President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza, a breakthrough that provides a legal UN mandate for the administration’s vision of how to move past the cease-fire and rebuild the war-ravaged Gaza Strip after two years of war. The Council’s vote was also a major diplomatic victory for the Trump administration. For the past two years, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas has raged, the United States had been isolated at the United Nations over its staunch support for Israel. The U.S. resolution calls for an International Stabilization Force to enter, demilitarize and govern Gaza. The proposal, which contained Mr. Trump’s 20-point cease-fire plan, also envisions a “Board of Peace” to oversee the peace plan, though it does not clarify the composition of the board. The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor and zero votes against. Russia and China, either of which could have vetoed it, abstained, apparently swayed by the support for the resolution from a number of Arab and Muslim nations: Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Indonesia, Turkey and Pakistan, which is a member of the Council.

Trump outfoxed Iran’s two key allies: Red China and Russia. His Abraham Accords kicked in as did his alliance with the House of Saud, whom Trump now calls a major non-NATO ally. I trust that Argentina and El Salvador are in that pocket of friends as well.

The president threw a state dinner for his majesty. Melania rocked the world.

She looks good for a 45-year-old woman—except she’s 55.

Trump’s dig at NATO was razor sharp and well-earned. The collapse of the Soviet Union made NATO obsolete but the Dick Cheneys and Bill Clintons of the world kept it alive and expanding without a purpose. That is a dangerous waste of talent. It leads to things like blowing billions on a racketeer influenced corrupt government in Ukraine.

Despite setback after setback, the president as leader of the free world continues to work on ending that war.

CNN reported:

A new peace proposal for Ukraine drafted by the Trump administration could envision the country ceding the eastern Donbas region and limiting the size of its military in exchange for security guarantees from the United States, according to a Western official familiar with the ideas under discussion. U.S. officials said the plan was still being worked on, and that any final agreement would require concessions from both sides, not just Ukraine. Some of the points being circulated now—including some that appear weighted toward Moscow’s demands—are not final, officials said, and will almost certainly evolve. The 28-point plan, which President Donald Trump has reviewed and supports, is the White House’s latest attempt to bring Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end. Some of the proposal’s provisions—including territorial concessions in areas not currently held by Russia—have previously been nonstarters with the Ukrainians. But U.S. officials see a new window of opportunity to restart peace discussions.

He is the salesman who never takes NO for an answer.

But yesterday was the celebration of life for Dick Cheney. Rachel Maddow—who had called him many names including the “maestro of terror”—sat with Tony Fauci at the service. Cheney banned Trump, not her.

Biden was there, too, whether he knew it or not. Voting for Kamala has its privileges.

I am not going to take cheap shots or any shots at Cheney. He did what he truly believed was right for America and he took the heat for it from the anti-American crowd. I still admire him for that. He also was the only DC Republican who supported Trump in 2016.

Plus he had a sense of humor.

“People tell me that Senator Edwards got picked for his good looks, his sex appeal, and his great hair. I say to them, ‘How do you think I got the job?’” ― Dick Cheney

While Cheney much of what he did looks bad now, what was the alternative? Al Gore being more concerned about the environmental damage by 9/11?

While the Navy SEALs finished off Osama bin Laden on Obama’s watch, Barry revived the Muslim Brotherhood, destabilized Libya, allowed ISIS to dominate Syria and helped Iran’s nuclear program.

There were your alternatives, folks.

No, the reason MAGA turned away from Cheney was his refusal to work with Trump. He could have made that first presidency so much better. But Cheney and Bush did nothing but watch Obama and the RINOs thwart him.

May Dick Cheney rest in peace—a peace that Donald Trump is doing all he can to achieve.

