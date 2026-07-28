On Saturday, Senator Rand Paul released over a thousand pages of Anthony Fauci’s personal diary/journal entries (covering roughly December 2019 to December 2022) ahead of Fauci’s subpoenaed Senate testimony. The entries include notes on COVID cases/deaths alongside Fauci’s tracking of media coverage of himself, interactions with Trump administration officials, journalists, and celebrities, and private thoughts that some critics say conflicted with public statements.

The media covered the damning diary as little as possible because they knew this was true 6 years ago just as they knew Hunter’s laptop was true. The media’s mission in 2020 was undermining the economy and hence, the chances of Trump winning re-election.

I will highlight in boldface four key takes from Paul’s 9-part tweet.

Jan. 26, 2020. Fauci writes in his diary: “Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.”

That is January of 2020. The wet market was already off the table in his own private notes.

Fauci knew the bats from a wet market transmitting covid story was a batty lie to cover up the Chinese lab leak before the public ever heard about covid.

Feb. 1, 2020. The call that produced Proximal Origin. Twelve scientists.

Only 2 concluded it was natural. Per Fauci’s own notes, “the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible.”

Scientists knew it was manmade in a laboratory.

Feb. 3, 2020. Fauci calls George Gao, head of China’s CDC.

Gao confirms asymptomatic people transmit. Fauci writes that Wuhan health officials “did not tell him this and he thus gave out false information,” a lapse that “likely allowed the outbreak to take hold.”

This was biological warfare that Fauci aided and abetted. Congress and the media would later follow his lead.

Feb. 12, 2020. Fauci briefs four congressional delegations in one day.

Then he runs into Larry Kudlow, who asks when COVID crashes the economy. Fauci’s note: “I told him that we are OK for now.”

Nine days after Gao told him asymptomatic spread was confirmed.

One month later, Fauci bragged in his diary that he caused the stock market—as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average—by 3,000 points, the biggest single day drop ever.

Surely that made Chairman Xi smile because Red China wanted to stop Trump from winning the economic war.

The plan was to crash the world economy on behalf of Red China and to sweep the first Trump presidency into the dustbin of history.

The media aided and abetted this malpractice. Governor Andy Cuomo’s brother Fredo—I mean Chris—claimed to have covid and broadcast his CNN show from home. The New York Post later showed he did not follow the covid protocols set by his brother.

Cuomo and other Democrat governors sent covid patients to nursing homes, where they infected the elderly and the feeble. Cuomo alone killed 15,000 patients people that way. To further pump up the numbers, Johns Hopkins counted people wo died WITH covid and not FROM.

Health officials gave hospitals an incentive to pump up the numbers by paying them extra for covid patients.

Later, Fauci and friends would cash in on the vaccine. But first they had to sabotage two drugs already available.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped the ultimate truth bomb on the COVID era: “They had to destroy ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine because if they had acknowledged that it was effective in anybody, the whole $200 billion vaccine enterprise would have collapsed.”

If there were an effective treatment (and there were two) the covid vaccines would have had to go through vigorous testing before gaining approval.

Some of us said this at the time to no avail.

MaryAlice David tweeted, “Sadly, this is not a bombshell. 🙄 We knew this 6 years ago. Just because Megyn Kelly is now reporting it shows how corrupt our media is. This is the kind of key/critical information that people needed during the days when the ‘vax’ was pushed relentlessly. It’s too late now.😔🤬”

Well, at least she is reporting it.

Should Fauci be in trouble?

Fox tweeted, “Fauci’s private diary reveals he estimated COVID-19’s case fatality rate at 0.2-0.3% in February 2020. Weeks later, he told Congress under oath that the virus had a higher mortality rate.”

Only a pardon from Biden’s auto pen protects Fauci from facing the prosecution the 1,200 J6 protesters faced.

The media stands tall against reporting the news about Fauci’s diary with only Fox News and News Nation daring to report on what should be an Earth-shattering story.

Citing Grabien transcript searches, Fox reported that ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MS NOW did not mention the diaries on air from the Saturday’s release through Monday morning shows including flagship evening/morning programs and Sunday talk shows. Social media commentary and reports noted similar silence from outlets like the AP, Washington Post, New York Times, and USA Today.

If the owners and CEOs of these outlets had their way, the entire nation would be a news desert.

Even those covering the story spin it in his favor. The Daily Mail in London reported, “Dr. Anthony Fauci’s embarrassing obsession with fame and celebrities is revealed in secret unearthed diary entries as he bragged about meeting A-listers while Americans died from Covid.”

CBS broke its silence on Monday night, but followed the same storyline, tweeting, “Diary entries by Dr. Anthony Fauci are shedding light on his soaring notoriety during the COVID epidemic. The documents, released by Republican Sen. Rand Paul, include Fauci’s reflections about being invited to A-list parties, but also some uncertainty about the origin of COVID.”

The spin was he’s just got a big ego—not a pathological liar and a true sociopathic narcissist.

Victor Davis Hanson cut to the chase, tweeting:

The Fauci files reveal not just a sociopathic narcissist, but also a pathological schizophrenic.

For years, Fauci was assuring the public of Covid narratives that he either knew were untrue, or knew little about.

He posed as a non-partisan, even as he collaborated with the leftwing cable news grandees and liberal columnists to hound his enemies and magnify his godhead.

From the virus’s origins and effects of the lockdowns, to the efficacy of the mRNA vaccinations to the always changing 0/1/2 masks wearing protocols, Fauci used his massive government agency, and sycophantic media, to promote his always fluid narratives by punishing enemies and rewarding friends—on the basis of their loyalty to Dr. “I represent science”.

He seemed to be obsessed with firing White House Covid advisor Scott Atlas, and demonizing Jay Bhattacharya, Sunetra Gupta and Martin Kulldorff—for the crimes of questioning the Fauci party line.

Over at Fox, where you occasionally get the truth, Brit Hume said of the diary: “It reveals two things. Fauci didn’t really believe the stuff he was saying in terms of the origin of the disease. And he denied repeatedly that he was urging any shutdowns. These documents prove otherwise. He brags about getting NYC to shut down and California to do the same thing. He was very much the architect of what I called at the time the ‘worst public policy decision of my lifetime.’ I think it was.”

The fallout means that no one trust public health official, a loss of credibility that someday will cost the country dearly when an actual threat hits us. That is the price of Fauci crying covid.

Crying covid made him money. Penguin Books (owned by a German company) gave him a book advance of $5 million—or 10 times the actual royalties due him for the 95,000 copies sold. Book advances are the way globalists buy off crooks like Jim Comey. I’m surprised Jack R. Smith did not receive one.

Because of the pardon—designed to keep Fauci from singing about is collaborators—nothing will be done. No lesson learned. No prevention from reoccurrence sought.

But there is a satisfaction among those brave souls who refused to conform.

On August 7, 2021, Fauci wrote in his little diary, “Governor DeSantis is a complete disgrace. He is blocking the local authorities from mandating masks in various locations including schools.”

Nearly 5 years later, DeSantis tweeted, “Badge of honor! Proud to have blocked local governments from enforcing Faucian edicts on their citizens.”

Indeed.

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