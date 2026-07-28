Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

The legal strategy should be dual track: pressure Deborah Birx, who did not receive Biden’s autopen pardon, and attack the legitimacy of the Fauci pardon itself. If Birx has exposure, DOJ should investigate, charge where the evidence supports it, and make her decide whether she wants to carry the COVID regime’s sins alone. Let her sing about Fauci, lockdowns, school closures, media coordination, lab-leak suppression, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin sabotage, and the bureaucratic machinery that crushed America. Fauci’s diary confirms what dissenters knew in 2020: the public-health priesthood was managing narrative, not merely following science. The wet-market story, lockdown pressure, media friendships, shifting mortality claims, stock-market panic, and celebrity ego machine all deserve daylight. Even if Fauci cannot be prosecuted, the world deserves the truth about this evil little man.

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Amy's avatar
Amy
5h

Fouling up the voting procedures in order to stop Trump’s reelection was so obviously the reason, we could see it right from the beginning, January 2020. Bdn’s pardon of this horrendously dangerous money hungry, power hungry Democrat government employee was equally dangerous, obscene, unforgivable and yet completely expected and celebrated by our Democrat voting friends and family. 🤷🏼

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