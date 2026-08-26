Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
2h

Well, at least Irina is a looker! After all she could look like Hillary, another grifter who probably stole billions with her Clinton Foundation scam.

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John Swindall's avatar
John Swindall
2h

I want that money back.

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