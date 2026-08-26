On Tuesday, Ukraine’s anti-corruption police arrested Irina Mudra, who was the deputy head of the Zelensky’s office until prosecutors moved in.

Pravda reported, “Ex-deputy head of Zelensky’s office remanded in custody with bail set at $447,000.”

AP reported nada. In fact, Grok said in the wee hours of this morning, “No major US news outlets appear to have reported on the arrest (or court-ordered pre-trial detention) of Irina Mudra as of August 26, 2026.”

So I am stuck relying on Russian propagandists for information. Isn’t that swell?

Mudra, 51, is a lawyer with vast knowledge of Ukrainian banking—and sticky fingers. Chay Bowes, an Irishman turned Russian journalist, said of the setting of the bail, “I’m sure she can pay much more. Half a million dollars is just pocket change for her.”

Mudra said in court, “I have some of my own money. Some of it comes from acquaintances and friends. I will try to find that amount.”

When Zelensky fired her last week, EurAsiaDaily, another Russian propagandist, reported, “Even great-grandchildren will have enough: assets of Irina Mudra, dismissed from Zelensky’s office, have been found.”

Mudra’s salary was around $1,000 a month. Her acquaintances and friends upped that to $30,000 a month.

She’s a good mom who takes care of her daughter.

Mezha.net, a Ukrainian online outlet that is sorta reliable, reported, “During the court hearing, the prosecutor separately mentioned a conversation between Iryna Mudra and Mykytas. According to the prosecution, it concerned the transfer of nearly $4 million, expenses for Mudra’s daughter’s living costs and education in the United States, as well as assets that were not listed in her declaration.

“Based on the records of the covert investigative actions, it can be concluded that Mr. Mykytas left Mudra $4 million; she systematically receives $20,000 to $30,000 every month; she owns a Range Rover that is not included in her declaration, worth approximately 4 million hryvnias ($100,000). In addition, Ms. Mudra discusses jewelry she owns from Bulgari and discusses with Mykytas her daughter’s education in the United States, for which the annual budget for living expenses and tuition is expected to amount to $250,000.”

Mykytas is Maksym Mykytas, a politician and businessman whom prosecutors have connected to a $3.4 million money laundering operation.

Mudra is a perfect partner for a corrupt politician. She began her career in banking with roles at Transbank, Swedbank, Pravex Bank, and the state-owned Oschadbank. At Oschadbank, she worked on international arbitration against Russia related to losses from the annexation of Crimea, securing a major award.

In May 2022, Zelensky hired her as Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, focusing on asset freezes and confiscations as Ukraine went after Russian oligarchs.

In March 2024, she became Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine overseeing legal policy, judicial reform, and international justice matters.

None of this scandal and arrest should surprise anyone. Kiev is as corrupt as its new spelling.

When Joe Biden was vice president, his worthless son, Hunter, received $50,000 a month no-show job from Burisma. When a prosecutor went after Burisma, the VP flew to Ukraine and told officials he was holding up a billion dollars in aid until the country fired the prosecutor. Officials fired him. People on the Council for Foreign Relations laughed along with Joe when he told them the story in 2018.

As president, Biden signed off on giving Ukraine another $195 billion. Most of it was legitimate help to fight a war but enough of it was able to line pockets, as one would expect from a half trillion dollar gift from governments. By donor:

United States: ~$135 billion

Germany: ~$103 billion

France: ~$54 billion

United Kingdom: ~$37 billion

Italy: ~$34 billion

Sweden: ~$29 billion

Norway: ~$28 billion

Netherlands: ~$26 billion

Spain: ~$24 billion

Japan: ~$21 billion

Denmark: ~$19 billion

Canada: ~$19 billion

Poland: ~$16 billion

Sum ≈ $545 billion.

The fact that Zelensky’s first action was to lobby governments for money tells you two things: He wanted to defend his country and he wanted money, money, money.

To put that half-trillion dollar figure in perspective, the Center for Strategic and International Studies figures the Iranian war cost the USA $34 billion to $42 billion—or less than one-third our donation to the Ukrainian war.

That police arrested for corruption a top aide to Zelensky should be a great concern to American taxpayers, which explains why you have to read Pravda to get any information about where my money’s going.

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