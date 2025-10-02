Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
5h

Trump should be asking the question “Just how essential are federal district court judges anyway?” Certainly their clerks and typists aren’t. Today’s also looking like a great day to permanently shutter the department of mis-Education. And then raze the building and build something Trumpy. And you are too much with your Napa kin this morning!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Richard Higgins's avatar
Richard Higgins
5h

You’re a bad man; Napa kin was painful at 4:15 in the morning …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
127 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture