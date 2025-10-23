I did Nazi this coming.

In January, Democrats were up in arms over Pete Hegseth’s chest tattoo. Democrats swore it was a swastika. Nope, it was the Jerusalem Cross:

Now in October, Democrats are rallying behind Graham Platner, a Senate candidate in Maine who had an actual Nazi symbol on his chest. After years of proudly displaying the symbol on his chest, Platner finally had it covered up with a Celtic symbol on Tuesday after the Maine State Press exposed him.

The Guardian reported:

Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine, said on Wednesday that a tattoo on his chest has been covered to no longer reflect an image widely recognized as a Nazi symbol. Platner said he got the skull-and-crossbones tattoo in 2007, when he was in his 20s and in the Marine Corps. It happened during a night of drinking while he was on leave in Croatia, he said, adding he was unaware until recently that the image has been associated with Nazi police.

His excuse is he got drunk with his Marine buddies and got a tattoo.

The New York Times reported:

Mr. Platner acknowledged the tattoo in an episode of the podcast Pod Save America. The podcast played a video clip from a decade ago in which Mr. Platner dances shirtless, with the tattoo visible, at a bar while lip-synching to a Miley Cyrus song at his brother’s wedding. A host of the podcast, Tommy Vietor, said that some of Mr. Platner’s “political opponents” had been telling reporters that he had a tattoo “with Nazi affiliation.” Mr. Platner said on the podcast, which is hosted by former Obama aides, that he got the tattoo in 2007 in Split, Croatia, and that he and other Marines had chosen a “terrifying-looking skull and crossbones off the wall” and that “skulls and crossbones are a pretty standard military thing.” “I am not a secret Nazi,” Mr. Platner said on the podcast.

I can buy the excuse that he got a tattoo while drunk but I cannot buy that he kept it for 18 years if he didn’t endorse the Totenkopf. The NYT story said, “Deborah Lipstadt, a professor of modern Jewish history and Holocaust Studies at Emory University, said that the skull and crossbones symbol depicted in Mr. Platner’s tattoo, known as the Totenkopf, was, after the swastika, one of the most well-known symbols from World War II. Guards at Nazi concentration camps wore the symbol prominently on their caps, Professor Lipstadt said.”

Interesting wording in Platner’s explanation: “I am not a secret Nazi.”

Platner reminds me of that Republican Senate nominee in Delaware who took out an ad to make it plain that “I’m not a witch”—even though she had made the claim on Bill Maher’s Politically Correct show a few years earlier, saying:

I dabbled into witchcraft—I never joined a coven. But I did, I did. I dabbled into witchcraft. I hung around people who were doing these things. I’m not making this stuff up. I know what they told me they do. One of my first dates with a witch was on a satanic altar, and I didn’t know it. I mean, there’s little blood there and stuff like that. We went to a movie and then had a midnight picnic on a satanic altar.

Ah yes, Christine O’Donnell the Republican candidate who 15 years ago upset Republican Congressman Mike Castle in the 2010 primary for Senate in Delaware. After the witch revelation, the party totally abandoned her—just as it did gubernatorial candidate David “KKK” Duke in Louisiana years earlier. Both lost.

But Platner can be as Nazi as he wants to be because his party ain’t abandoning him. NBC’s affiliate in Burlington, Vermont, reported:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he is “absolutely” standing by his endorsement of Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner despite a recent controversy over a tattoo with links to Nazi symbolism. The Vermont GOP had been calling for answers after Sanders endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, who is currently challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Sanders endorsed Platner on Labor Day at a rally in Portland.

The party does not need him because Governor Janet Mills will likely be their nominee. But the party stands by its man harder than Tammy Wynette did. She went through five divorces.

Democrats have failed to denounce Jay “No, I Expect You To Die, Mister Speaker” Jones. The New York Post reported:

Virginia’s Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones chillingly suggested that if more cops got killed after being stripped of legal protection, they would shoot fewer people, according new claims from an ex-colleague in the state legislature. Jones, a former Democrat representative in Virginia’s House of Delegates, is already facing calls to drop out after Republican Del. Carrie Coyner revealed 2022 text exchanges between them in which he suggested he would shoot then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert over Adolf Hitler, and said Gilbert and his wife should have to watch his “fascist” children die.

The calls to drop out come from Republicans, not the Party of John Wilkes Booth.

Republicans continue to take the high road while Democrats—Jolanda Jones, who is running in a November special election Congress in Texas, said of Republicans, “If they go low, I’m going to the gutter.”

Jones said that to Axios and later on CNN, where she also said, “I’m from the hood, OK? Donald Trump has changed things. If you hit me in my face, I’m not gonna punch. I’m gonna go across your neck.”

She made a throat slash motion while saying this.

That’s not rhetoric because this comes from the party that led the league in lynchings—black, white, it didn’t matter. Democrats were equal opportunity mobs.

You can see why a Nazi would believe he is welcome in the Democrat because, well, as we have seen so far, he is.

Credit the Maine Kampf headline to Logan Dobson.

