The Hill reported, “Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a judge’s order preventing the Trump administration from conducting mass layoffs across the federal bureaucracy, for now.”

In other words, as president, Trump is the chief of the executive branch just like the Constitution says. This was an unsigned emergency order to reverse another district judge veto.

Naturally the Angel Reese of the court, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, dissented, calling the court’s decision “hubristic and senseless.”

Actually, that describes her dissents. Any decision that does not go her way gets an emotion-laden dissent. The other day, the chief justice looked at the grocery list his wife gave him and saw that KJB had written a dissent to the milk saying it was white and racist and stolen from the cows.

She is not helping Democrats because she is a reminder that the Democrats resist everything Trump does. Democrats refused to stand and applaud a young cancer victim at Trump’s State of the Union address. Bad move. President Trump is popular. None of them are.

Certainly not Democrat House leader Hakeem Jeffries. Dubbed Dollar Store Obama by Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles, Hakeem for some reason decided to filibuster the Big, Beautiful Bill after the House pulled an all-nighter and headed for a 5:30 AM final vote.

Instead, they had to wait 8 hours and 44 minutes to vote and skip town for the Independence Day holiday. I guess he wanted to gin up his base and show that Democrats are fighting for something—but just what they are fighting for is unclear.

David Weigel, former Washington Post scribe, wrote, “With the passage of Donald Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill, the GOP won a generational victory. It did so by co-opting key Democrat messages and building a MAGA-based story of America and what ails it.

“Democrats are getting used to that. Most of them consider Trump as a sui generis political figure who voters don’t associate with the GOP’s least popular ideas.

“Ironically, Trump built that reputation in 2020, before he lost the presidency. He had scrapped the GOP’s old commitment to reforming Social Security and Medicaid in his 2016 campaign, denying Democrats one of their best issues. During the covid pandemic, he implemented bipartisan relief bills that expanded health care coverage and gave direct cash payments to most Americans.”

Unlike Democrat handouts, the covid relief was temporary.

Republicans are not worried about blowback on the BBB.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “The Democrat Party, at present, doesn’t stand for anything—they’re just against everything. Let’s see where the economy is this time next year. I think this bill, over the next year, we’re going to see growth like we have not seen.”

Democrats should be positioned as Republicans were in 2010 when anger over Obamacare turned the House upside down in a historic flip of 63 seats.

But where is the anger over the National Debt? Oh, people complain about all the borrowing but Americans realize—vaguely—that they would have to pay for it because balancing the budget would require higher taxes and fewer services from the government. We are a pragmatic people with a few idiots like Thomas Massie, Rand Paul and the Democrat Party sprinkled in.

AP warned Democrats, “Democrats see Trump’s big bill as key to their comeback. It may not be so easy.”

AP’s story said, “Even with early public opinion on their side, however, it’s far from certain that the legislation will be the political winner Democrats hope.

“The Democrat brand remains deeply unpopular, the party has no clear leader, its message is muddled and core elements of the Democrat base are frustrated and drifting. Some of the bill’s provisions will not take effect until after the 2026 election, so voters may not have felt the full impact by the time they vote. At the same time, it’s unclear how many voters are paying attention to the Washington-based debate.”

No clear leader? How about Zohran Kwame Mamdani, the Muslim Communist who magically attracted millions of bucks to launch a political campaign so slick even Crazy Glue won’t stick to it.

Democrats are horrified to have him as the face of their party because they fear he will say out loud what their intentions are. He could do for them what Dylan Mulvaney did for LGBT and Bud Light.

Obamacare was a government intrusion into your private health care. The Big Beautiful Bill is just a goofy name for an annual budget resolution.

Democrats are wasting time explaining how BBB will kill millions and turn billionaires into trillionaires, the public is out there having fun in that warm summer sun.

Republicans can, however, publicize the heck out of this law. Emily Sturge reported:

President Donald Trump signed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” into law on July 4, delivering a sweeping overhaul of student loan repayment and higher education reforms.

The legislation ends Biden-era loan forgiveness programs, tightens caps on student loan borrowing, holds universities accountable for graduates’ earnings, and raises taxes on universities.

The education reforms are estimated to save taxpayers $349 billion, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

While Democrats spin their wheels, Donald Trump does big things. America just destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. USA! USA! USA! Let’s go mudding.

The press is not helping Democrats. New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie attacked the Big Beautiful Bill and wrote, “It is, perhaps, the longest-standing priority of the modern Republican Party to starve the welfare state, lower taxes as much as possible and spend what little federal revenues remain on internal and external security.”

Wait? Did she just admit there is a welfare state?

Don’t tell her this but most Americans hate the welfare state—especially when they watch the faux po’ use their EBT cards to buy Doritos.

Democrats sobbing over the destruction of foreign aid is amusing because Americans hate foreign aid. They hate foreign aid almost as much as they hate illegal aliens.

Which leads to an even bigger problem for Democrats. They are siding with MS-13 and TdA criminals. The public sees them in Margaritaville meting with a deported Salvadoran MS-13 gangbanger while American cities turn to caca.

The most popular place in America today is Alligator Alcatraz. Not every swamp needs to be drained. If you are an illegal alien, don’t bother with Disney World. Take your family to Alligator Alcatraz. The flight from the airport at the end of the visit alone is worth the visit. Where you land, nobody knows!

The mayor of LA and the governor of California are trying to block ICE from rounding up illegal aliens. Newsom sees DeSantis as the biggest block to the presidency.

So Brylcreem Boy trash-talked Alligator Alcatraz: “They're not serious people. What an embarrassment. Imagine the rest of the world looking at that. $450M a year of wasted tax money for pure theater.”

He spent twice that on a railroad bridge to nowhere.

Mayor Karen went to an ICE raid on illegal aliens. She said, “They need to leave, and they need to leave NOW.”

She didn’t mean the 11 million invaders. She meant ICE. California emptied its mental hospitals and sent the inmates to run City Hall and the state Capitol.

ICE targeted MacArthur Park. Richard Harris hardest hit. I understand that locals now call it Meth Arthur Park. Democrats have surrendered LA—and many more cities—to Satan and his drugs.

Democrats hope the Big Beautiful Bill elects them next year. Dream on. People want illegal aliens rounded up and headed out. Cutting food stamps will not starve the hungry, hungry hippos with EBT cards.

After their summer break, Republicans are bringing the follow-up Rescissions Act, which forces Democrats to defend funding PBS and NPR. That forces Democrats to defend funding foreign aid. That forces Democrats to defend funding UN bureaucracies.

Democrats are on the wrong side of many 80/20 issues where the overwhelming majority of Americans agree such as banning transgender surgery for children, deporting illegal aliens who committed crimes, and supporting the police.

The constant barrage of court challenges to everything Trump does has exhausted Democrat goodwill because you cannot call Republicans election deniers when you once again resist a Trump presidency.

You would think that Democrats would have learned from the mugshot, but no. They keep going to court. If labeling him a convicted felon did not faze the public, why bother?

Sure, Trump faces long odds in keeping the House.

In 2026, he is banking on the economy just as he did in 2018—when he lost the House. The tariffs will ease the deficit spending while protecting our manufacturers. Deporting illegals will open jobs and ease housing demand which will reduce rents.

The difference between then and now is FJB and his auto pen. Americans experienced four years of fumbling by a senile old crook who never was all that bright. Now, that could have been tolerable if FJB had a Cabinet that was made of fine wood. His Cabinet was rotted out wood. His administration did so poorly that everyone knew who the transportation secretary was.

Americans no longer compare Trump to Obama. Americans compare Trump to Biden and fall to their knees thanking Providence for flicking that bullet away.

Looking to next year, Sling Blade James Carville said, “We ain’t playing possum now. And I like this. The unified party, every Democrat voted against this. Every Democrat, regardless of the ideology or a necessity on a regional—we can all rally around this and we can run on this single issue all the way to 2026 and [Rand] Paul is right, we’re going to pick up more than 40 House seats, I can tell you. What the poll today, the Democrat in New Jersey is up 20 points. That’s in a state that we won by two-and-a-half for two in 2021.

“I mean, you know, political anthropologists are going to look back at this and it is going to be called a mass extinction event, because there are a lot of them are going to be extinct when people go to the polls voting for this, I promise you, I promise you, this thing is really—it’s like 25 to 26 points underwater already. And we haven’t even started our education program.”

And that would have been a pretty spot-on prediction if this were 1994 or 2010.

But President Trump has spent too much time in the last four years dodging bullets in courts and bullets in Butler, Pennsylvania, to allow the extinction of the Republican Party and with it the United States of America.

The election is 16 months away. Look at what Trump has done in the last 5 months. Does anyone believe that the BBB will even be remembered in November 2026? He was already moving on to his next big thing before Dollar Store Obama began his filibuster to nowhere.

Don’t worry, Democrats. KJB will be there to dissent.

