Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

This is peak Democrat hypocrisy. A Jerusalem cross on Pete Hegseth becomes “fascism,” but a Totenkopf tattoo on Graham Platner becomes a youthful misunderstanding requiring nuance. Spare me. Democrats do not care about Nazis. They care about power. If a tattooed socialist with anti-Israel baggage can help them beat Susan Collins, they’ll swallow the skull and call it working-class authenticity. The same people who see Hitler in every Trump hat suddenly need historical context when the symbol is on their candidate’s chest. That tells you everything. Their outrage was never moral. It was tactical. And now the mask is off.

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Steve Boggs's avatar
Steve Boggs
7h

And the gold medal for best description of Timmy Walz goes to the gentleman from Poca:

“the Temu Richard Simmons flitted on stage“

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