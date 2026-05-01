CBS reported, “Maine Governor Janet Mills announced Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for Senate, all but ensuring Graham Platner will get the Democrat nomination to take on incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine in one of November’s most important Senate races.”

The story said, “Maine is a top target for Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections, since Collins is the only Republican senator from a state that former Vice President Kamala Harris won in 2024.”

A political novice, he raised twice as much money as Mills. He’s 41. She’s 78. Democrats are going all in and the bets are on Platner.

New York Senator Cheeseburger Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand issued a statement: “Democrats are dedicated to fighting back against the chaos of the Trump administration by defeating the Republicans who enable his harmful agenda and that includes Susan Collins. After years of allowing Trump’s abuses of power, Senator Collins has never been more vulnerable and we will work with the presumptive Democratic nominee Graham Platner to defeat her.”

AOC and Bernie also support their fellow socialist. Bernie tweeted:

Congrats to Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Maine. He’s surging by taking on the billionaire class and fighting for working families. Americans are tired of status quo politics. They want REAL change and that’s what Graham will deliver.

One People, One Empire, One Leader.

Or as Platner would say, “Ein Volk, ein Reich, ein Führer.”

You see, the money and support came in despite or because he has a Nazi symbol tattoo on his chest—the Totenkopf. While the symbol predates Hitler’s rise by two centuries, the swastika is even older. Both symbols belong to the Nazis now.

Julius Schreck, an early Nazi and Hitler’s confidante, had the party adopt the skull as the symbol of the Schutzstaffel (SS), Hitler’s bodyguard. Neither Schreck nor Hitler had tattoos.

Platner’s Nazi tattoo came to light in October when he entered the race. He said it was a youthful indiscretion when he was in the Marines and he was drunk and he didn’t know it was a Nazi symbol. But he kept it on his chest and showed it off for 18 years.

Only when he entered politics and was outed did he try to get rid of the tattoo, covering it up with a Celtic knot. He also has a 1919 tattoo a symbol of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Trail Fund Crew and several other tattoos.

But I notice what’s not there: An Eagle, Globe and Anchor. Not every Marine has one but rare is the tattooed Marine without one.

If you believe the tattoo is just a drunken mistake, consider his reaction to a raid that Hamas militants carried out against Israeli soldiers.

Platner wrote, “From a strictly professional standpoint, this was a damn fine looking and successful raid against a superior opponent, I dig it.”

Such support for anti-Semitic terrorism could snag him the Democrat vice presidential nomination in two years.

Ever since Joe Lieberman did not carry Florida for Al Gore in 2000, Democrats have retreated from their support of Jewish Americans and of Israel. Cries of genocide and Holocaust over Gaza mock the slaughter of 6 million Jews by Hitler.

Not every Democrat embraces Nazis, of course.

Senator John Fetterman denounced the Democrat kingmakers’ choice of Platner: “Democrats really, really like Platner in Maine, but the Republicans fucking love him. If Maine wants an asshole with a Nazi tattoo on his chest, they get him.”

Fetterman is the Rand Paul of the Democrat Party in that he talks a big game but gets nothing done.

The Democrat Party has become a matriarchal party that’s too dependent on female voters, particularly unmarried women. Their quest for male votes—particular white male votes—saw them nominate Tim Walz for vice president. The moment the Temu Richard Simmons flitted on stage, the party knew Kamalalala-dee-dah had no chance.

Democrats see Maine as a rural, white state of working class white supremacists. They back Platner because he is an oyster farmer, harbormaster and Marine veteran with a 100% disability.

When the story about the tattoo broke, Democrats circled around and protected him.

Ed Morrissey tweeted:

Say, remember all the people who freaked out over Pete Hegseth‘s tattoo of a Jerusalem cross and insisted it was a crypto-fascist symbol? Yeah, all those people are now telling us to take Platner’s *actual Nazi tattoo* in “context.” Shameless.

Democrats have no shame. It’s all about power. Their mantra is by any means necessary—and in the case of Trump, even if unnecessary.

Steve Robinson had the best headline of the day, “Mills Surrenders: The Boy With the Nazi Tattoo to Face Susan Collins in November.”

Can the Nazi defeat Collins?

The story said, “Mills, 78, was the only Democrat to win a statewide race in Maine in the past two decades.”

The majority of people in Maine did not like Trump. We shall see if a majority hates Nazis.

Share

Leave a comment