Some say the world will end in fire, some say in ice. The rest of us who believe in and fear God say world without end, amen.

This weekend, Democrats decided to fight ICE with fire as federal agents began rounding up outlaw immigrants in Los Angeles.

Karen “Let It Burn” Bass, mayor of LA, called for thugs to disrupt federal agents. The woman who was in Ghana while fires destroyed thousands of homes in her city—as would be expected when you drain the water from your reservoirs ahead of fire season—is battling the federal government.

She issued an edict on Friday that said, “This morning we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles.

“As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this.”

The result of her encouragement of lawlessness was as surprising as a happy ending in a Roy Rogers movie.

On Saturday, NYT reported, “Protesters and immigration officials clashed again in Los Angeles County on Saturday as agents conducted raids at a Home Depot, local officials said, just a day after dramatic standoffs at similar workplace raids elsewhere in the area.

“In Paramount, Calif., about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, protesters squared off with federal immigration agents after at least two immigration raids took place on Saturday, including one at the Home Depot and another at a nearby meatpacking facility.

“Video of the protests showed agents using what appeared to be flash-bang grenades to disperse the protesters. Immigrant rights advocates said that the agents, who were wearing riot gear, had also used some type of tear gas to break up the crowds. José Luis Solache Jr., a state assembly member, said on social media that he was among those who were hit with tear gas.

“The standoff followed a series of immigration raids that swept through Los Angeles on Friday, which resulted in chaos outside a federal building downtown where people detained in the raids were being processed.

“The streets swelled with protesters, and buildings and vehicles were vandalized with spray paint. Some people threw objects at federal agents, who then responded with flash-bang grenades. Just on Friday, agents arrested more than 120 people, federal officials said. But processing those arrests were delayed because of the protests.”

This is a dumb move by a dumb mayor whose ratings are in the dumps. I don’t believe the media can sell these riots the way they sold the 2020 riots because people want the illegal aliens deported.

Trump federalized the National Guard to protect federal agents who are rounding up the illegal—and he’s willing to send in the Marines to protect the Guardsmen.

Wretchardthecat tweeted, “The reason migration has struck such a political nerve is not because of immigration per se, though that has arguably been excessive, but because it is perceived as implemented with malice by the left. It is the malice which is hard to forgive.”

Also, the 2020 insurrection gave FJB and his auto pen the presidency. For a decade now, the media has libeled him as a racist for saying that Mexico and other nations are not sending their best. Republican strategists said they feared he would cost their party the Hispanic vote forever.

It is now the most solidly pro-Trump demographic group in the country. MS-13, TdA and other Hispanic thugs live among legal Hispanic citizens.

Desperate to turn this into 2020, Democrats side with the thugs, not with the citizens. Senator Dick Blumenthal stood up for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a member of MS-13 from El Salvador, who deportation back to his home has made him this year’s Saint George Floyd.

He is the latest addition to the Democrat gallery of political thugs: Trayvon Martin, Michael D. Brown, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner and Jordan Neely.

The pattern is to have the media misreport the story and politicize it. If a white guy (or in the case of George Zimmerman, a suspected white guy) has to go to jail and be put on trial, so much better for Democrats, right? There are people who to this day believe Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed black people. Nope, they were white and they attacked him.

But while George Floyd was an easy sale, the public is bored by the Maryland Man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Democrats cannot get it through their thick heads that an overwhelming majority of Americans want to kick MS-13 members out of the country.

President Trump brought Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to stand trial in Tennessee for a few actual felonies. And just like that, Blumenthal went from no man is above the law to presumption of innocence.

Blumenthal said, “These charges have to be regarded with a very hefty dose of skepticism, in light of the timing, and all of the attendant circumstances. The administration has no right to bring charges simply as an offramp, or a face-saver. And now it’s going to have to, in effect, put up and shut up, put its evidence where its mouth is.

“And I’ve heard again and again and again, as a prosecutor, as a United States attorney, federal prosecutor, as well as state attorney general, charges are not evidence and so far, we’ve seen no evidence.”

That’s because the trial has not begun. A grand jury indicted the man. An Obama-appointed prosecutor quit because he didn’t like it. And now Democrats find themselves once again backing a violent thug.

The same media that ignores the horrors of illegals raping and murdering actual citizens sobbed over the plight of Garcia’s family, including his wife who alleged domestic violence by Garcia.

Illegals don’t need a PR team. They have NBC, which tweeted, “A 16-year-old from Port-au-Prince with heart disease is constantly short of breath and can’t attend school. The travel ban has upended plans for the lifesaving surgery she can't get in Haiti.”

Well, why can’t she go to Canada or another Western country?

Governor Brylcreem tried to own James Woods who tweeted photos of police cars burning from fires set by rioters.

Gavin Newsom tweeted, “This video is from 2020.”

Nice self-own, guv.

The feds continue to do their job of enforcing immigration laws. Some of the protesters arrested turned out to be illegals. I should laugh but Jack Posobiec tweeted, “ICE are now deporting people at deportation protests. Is this really what you voted for?”

And of course he knows the answer is yes. We all voted for this, including him.

But I am not laughing. Democrats are attacking federal agents.

ICE Acting Director Todd M. Lyons said, “Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building. It took over two hours for the Los Angeles Police Department to respond, despite being called multiple times. The brave men and women of ICE were in Los Angeles arresting criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers and those with a history of assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and smuggling.”

Trump’s U.S. Attorney for LA, Bill Essayli, tweeted about the arrest of David Huerta, president of SEIU, stating:

Federal agents were executing a lawful judicial warrant at a LA worksite this morning when David Huerta deliberately obstructed their access by blocking their vehicle. He was arrested for interfering with federal officers and will face arraignment in federal court on Monday. Let me be clear: I don’t care who you are—if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted. No one has the right to assault, obstruct, or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties.

Hakeem Jeffries, the communist who will be the next Democrat speaker of the House, said, “Every single ICE agent who is engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that.

“This is America. This is not the Soviet Union. We’re not behind the Iron Curtain. This is not the 1930s. And every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will of course be identified.”

If it were the Soviet Union, Jeffries would be cheering on the feds.

Doxxing ICE agents is a sure way to get them or their families (or both) killed by the cartels and other gangs who increasingly look like the muscle behind the Democrat Party.

Democrats want to bring back the ’60s.

The 1860s.

