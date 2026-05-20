Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

The smart Democrats — yes, the term is an oxymoron — are not running on Trump hate anymore because Trump hate only plays in districts somewhere on the outskirts of Moscow. The normal country has moved on. Democrats should be walking into a midterm layup with a razor-thin GOP House majority, but they are blowing it because their brand is communism, chaos, racial grievance, fake voting-rights hysteria, and contempt for normal Americans. Trump went 8-0. Obama went 0-2. Massie got bounced. Cassidy got buried. The anti-Trump industrial complex is learning a hard lesson: voters want results.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
7h

I think the October surprise will revolve around fraud and arrests. He's been laying the groundwork for the arrest and conviction of those involved in voter fraud and stealing taxpayer money. He always thinks bigger and surprises the Dems from a direction they weren't expecting. We are going after the middle, not the left. There's no hope for the left but the middle is always squishy and up for grabs.

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