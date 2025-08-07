In Living Color was a TV sketch comedy show on Fox in the early 1990s. It featured every member of the Wayans family as well as Chris Rock and Jim Carrey. It was hilarious. Damon Wayans played a character named Oswald Bates who misused words and talked nonsense. Usually Bates was an inmate. In this sketch, he was a lawyer.

Are you a penal implant regurgitating behind bars while your ex-mammary is polleonating every scrotarian in town? Were you arrested under false circumcisions and reincarnated against your will? In semen’s terms, are you in jail? Then let the orifices of Oswald Bates siligmize your intrinsical needs.

Reincarnated against your will? I did not know you could put such a ban in your will.

Today he’d be in Congress because he is black AND stupid. Being black alone does not cut it with Democrats. They want black (or any minority) candidates to be ignorant. The dumber they are, the harder they fall in line with the Democrat Party.

Videos of Angel Reese missing layups, rebounding them and missing again are popular on X. The WNBA star’s performance added the word mebound to the dictionary.

The Angel Reese of Congress, Jasmine Crockett, said, “It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally. It’s not a crime.”

And, “I’m the one that’s supposed to make the fuckin’ decision” on bombing Iran.

And she told black parishioners, “So I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country or the fact that we are a country of immigrants. The fact is ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now. We done picking cotton.”

What she lacks in intellect, she makes up in confidence saying of Trump, “Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold black women telling the truth and holding you accountable.”

Democrats have been hiring dummies for years.

In 2010, Hank Johnson opposed a military buildup in Guam, saying, “My fear is that the whole island will become so overly populated that it will tip over and capsize.”

A few months before she died in 2024, Sheila Lee Jackson told high school students, “You’ve heard the word ‘full moon.’ Sometimes you need to take the opportunity just to come out and see a full moon is that complete rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases.”

She died knowing she had passed along her stupidity to a younger generation.

Need I even bother finding a quote from Kamala “Do Not Come, Do Not Come” Harris?

Oh why not? There was her answer to a 60 Minutes question on how she would end the Hamas-Israeli War:

Well, let’s start with October 7th. Because obviously, what we do now must be in the context of what has happened. And as I reflect on a year ago, and that 1,200 people were massacred, young people at a festival, at a music festival, 250 hostages were taken, including Americans, women were brutally raped. And as I said then, I maintain Israel has a right to defend itself. We would. And how it does so matters. And as we fast forward into what we have seen in the ensuing weeks and months, far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. And we know that, and I think most agree, this war has to end. And that has to be our number one imperative, and that has been our number one imperative. How can we get this war to end?

And then there was this, “When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also let’s see it, you know, nature abhors a vacuum.”

Her brain is a Hoover.

And of course, there is, “What can be, unburdened by what has been.”

Americans went to the voting booth last November and unburdened the nation of her.

I am not saying black people are dumb. I am saying the ones Democrats send to Washington are. Democrats also select idiots to represent other minorities.

Everyone’s favorite is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose statements would leave Yogi Berra scratching his head.

She has said:

We need to invent technology that has never even been invented yet.

Under capitalism, man oppresses man. Under socialism, it’s the other way around.

If people were actually concerned about undocumented people, the clear solution would be to offer documentation. It’s safer and secure for everyone.

I see people rushing out to fill up their cars for this hurricane at the gas station. This wouldn’t be an issue if they had electric cars. If the power is out for a week, how are they going to get gas? We need to start planning ahead and moving forward.

White people have their share of low-watt Democrats.

Gerry Callahan tweeted, “Gov. Maura Healey says President Trump and Gov. Abbott have left her with no choice. She MUST gerrymander Massachusetts to get rid of all the Republican Reps.

“Spoiler: Massachusetts has no Republican Reps.”

Not to be outdone, Gavin Newsom listed the red states with no Democrat congressmen as proof of Republican gerrymandering. He included the single-district states of Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

A mind is a terrible thing to waste, which is why Democrats recruit the most wasted minds to represent minorities. An AOC is easier to control than a Joe Manchin.

When you let dummies take over, smart people move on, which Democrats see as an added benefit.

Just before he resigned from Congress in February 2024, New York Democrat Brian Higgins said, “Congress is not the institution that I went to 19 years ago. It’s a very different place today. We’re spending more time doing less and the American people aren’t being served. There was a time where leadership could discern what was serious and what was not. Unfortunately, those days are over.”

The big reason Congress dumbed down is you really have to be stupid or cynically evil to promote socialism—the belief that government knows better than you how to run your life.

Which explains why Democrats seek DEI candidates—Dumb Entitled Idiots.

Oswalt Bates/AOC 2028.

