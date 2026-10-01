Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzie's avatar
Suzie
Oct 1

And then there’s this from another blue city shooting itself in the foot:

“Mayor Zohran Mamdani specifically targeted Ken Griffin’s $238 million penthouse at 220 Central Park South in a viral video to announce New York City’s new pied-à-terre tax.

The video, filmed on Tax Day in April 2026, stood outside Griffin’s building to exemplify the luxury properties subject to the new annual surcharge.

Griffin, CEO of Citadel, called the targeting a "personal attack" and a "profound lack of judgment," arguing it put him in harm’s way.

In response, Griffin threatened to pull a $6 billion redevelopment project for 350 Park Avenue, though the project reportedly continued despite the feud.

The tax rollout was later struck down by a NY judge in September 2026 due to flawed implementation, forcing the city to restart the process.”

Democrat-run states and cities never miss an opportunity to miss an opportunity.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 1

Chicago’s politicians can sneer at billionaires. Miami gets to build with one. Griffin’s gift makes the consequences tangible: classrooms, research laboratories, jobs, and opportunities for students. As a Floridian, I welcome that investment. Don gets the larger lesson right. A city cannot keep treating public safety as an ideological inconvenience and productive residents as an inexhaustible tax account, then act shocked when they leave. Nobody owed Chicago this particular campus. That makes earning investors’ confidence more important. Government should make people want to stay and build. When leadership fails at that job, the price includes possibilities residents will never see.

Reply
Share
3 replies
158 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture