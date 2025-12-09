On Thursday, September 2, 2021, students cheering on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in their football game against the Citadel Bulldogs began chanting, “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Coastal Carolina won 52–14.

The Chanticleers chant posed a problem for Disney’s ESPN, which broadcast the game. I am pretty sure the sports channel’s managers hoped it would not spread. It did. The next night, Virginia Tech students picked up the chant in the Hokies game against UNC. Tech lost 17-10 but the chant spread nonetheless.

Newsweek pointed out at the time:

Biden received criticism over the evacuation operation in Kabul, especially following the suicide attack at the airport which killed more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service members. A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that Biden’s approval rating now stands at 44%—a decline of eight points from May—while his disapproval rate is now at 51%, up nine points from the same period. The survey also found that while 77% of Americans supported the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan, 60% of people disapproved of the way Biden handled it.

Surrendering Afghanistan and enough military gear to make the Taliban great again unmasked his incompetence.

The FJB chant spread across like illegal alien truck drivers—the difference being the chant’s presence is lawful and the chant never killed anyone. The chant knocked down Biden’s popularity.

He no longer was a congenial grandpa eating an ice cream cone. He was an old fool who endangered the republic.

Biden never completely recovered. Democrats were willing to let him play out the string, but after failing to assassinate Trump on July 13, 2024, Obama brought in a new pitcher from the bullpen, Kamala Harris, who was just as unfit and ignorant, but she was BIPOC and female.

As you may have heard, that didn’t work.

Neither did lawfare. Democrats filed 577 lawsuits against Trump in the first 11 months of his second presidency. He takes it in stride and moves on. Nothing slows him down.

Donald Trump is winning the immigration war. We know this because his military shut down the border and the wall continues going up.

Border crossings are at a record low and the feds have released zero illegal aliens into the USA in the last 7 months.

In the first 8 months of his second presidency, Trump witnessed 2 million deportations—three-quarters of them self-deportations. I wonder if media horror stories about the treatment of deportees does not help people reach the decision to leave on their own.

If that were not enough, Democrats face revelations that Tampon Tim Walz turned his state’s welfare programs into an ATM for the Somalian government. Cries of racism won’t stanch the public’s anger.

Veni. Vidi. Cepi.

I came. I saw. I took.

Americans are seeing in real time that not only was Trump right and not only did Democrats lie, but that the threat extends to legal aliens. Support of de-naturalization programs is on the horizon.

Illegal aliens are killing the Democrat Party.

As Senator John N. Kennedy said, “Legal immigration is legal, and illegal immigration is illegal—duh. President Trump sent federal officials to New Orleans to enforce the law because some local politicians, who majored in online activism with a minor in puberty blockers, won’t.”

In rushed the New York Times this weekend to save the Democrats by throwing Biden and his wheelchair off the cliff. It reported: “How Biden Ignored Warnings and Lost Americans’ Faith in Immigration.”

FJB.

The story said:

After Mr. Biden became president, migrant encounters at the southern border quickly doubled, then kept rising. New arrivals overwhelmed border stations, then border towns, and eventually major cities like New York and Denver. Anger over illegal migration helped return Mr. Trump to the presidency, and he has enacted even more aggressive policies than those Mr. Biden first campaigned against. Mr. Trump has drawn outrage from Democrats by sending masked agents to target immigrants, often aided by National Guard soldiers. But a New York Times examination of Mr. Biden’s record found that he and his closest advisers repeatedly rebuffed recommendations that could have addressed the border crisis faster, and eased what became a potent issue for Mr. Trump as he sought to return to the White House and justify the aggressive tactics roiling American cities today.

Democrats blame Biden, which is fine with me, but the whole danged party and Obama himself were in on it. The mission was to open the borders to punish Trump voters without a glimpse of a thought about the consequences. When the governor of Texas began shipping illegals north, the reaction from the electorate in Chicago and elsewhere should have warned Democrats to scale back the deluge. It didn’t.

Only now does the NYT see the error of Dem ways:

First, they underestimated the scale of migration that was coming. Second, they failed to appreciate the political reaction to that migration — believing that stronger enforcement would alienate Latino and progressive voters, and also that a border surge would not be an important issue to most voters. Those calculations would later prove to be mistaken, with many voters, including Latinos, citing immigration as a reason for supporting Mr. Trump in 2024.

Biden should take some blame. Sure, he’s just a Walter dummy sitting on Barack “Jeff Dunham” Obama’s lap, but even a dummy would know better than to do what Biden did. NYT reported:

Soon after being sworn in, Mr. Biden issued a 100-day pause on deportations. He drastically narrowed the categories of unauthorized immigrants targeted for arrest. He directed his government to stop building the border wall, a centerpiece of Mr. Trump’s agenda. He suspended Remain in Mexico. He sent draft legislation to Congress to create a citizenship pathway for people in the country illegally. He kept Title 42 in place, but stopped using it to turn back children who crossed the border alone.

In English:

He ignored deportation orders for 3+ months. He stopped arresting illegal aliens. He stopped building the wall. He told Mexico to just send the asylum seekers in. He let pedos bring children into the country illegally.

This is the opposite of the rule of law. He created a chaotic mess throughout the country. He deserves all the blame he is getting.

But he did not act alone. Obama could have shut FJB down any time he wanted. Look at how No. 44 got No. 46 to drop out of the race. The assassination attempt failed and 8 days later, FJB dropped out of the race.

NYT gave credit where due in how the immigration issue flipped:

One April day in 2022, a bus pulled up near the U.S. Capitol. It was carrying 12 Venezuelans, four Colombians, four Cubans and four Nicaraguans—and the start of a new phase in the immigration debate. The bus had been chartered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. “By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border,” Greg Abbott, the state’s Republican governor, said in a statement at the time.

Sending the illegals to sanctuary cities was a genius move. Even NYT admits it, reporting:

The Biden administration accused Mr. Abbott of a cruel stunt. But the campaign worked. Until then, the White House viewed the migration crisis mainly as a problem for border states, former aides said. When migrants began making headlines in places like New York, that view changed. Many Biden officials came to view Mr. Abbott’s campaign as the point Democrats lost the debate. “I don’t think we ever recovered,” said Deborah Fleischaker, then the assistant director for policy at ICE.

They haven’t. I hope they never do. Making Biden their scapegoat is cool because FJB.

And I’ll be rooting for the Chanticleers when they play Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on December 30. There will always be a place in my heart for those students who dared say the Emperor Has No Brain.

