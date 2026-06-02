Adolf Platner. Six Genders Talarico. Tampon Tim. The first two are Democrat Senate candidates while Walz was the party’s vice presidential nominee in 2024. Democrats aimed these weirdos at collecting the XY vote. They have the combined testosterone of my 5-year-old grandson.

The more Democrats try to run candidates to lure American men into voting for them, the more desperate they become, the more they show how little they know about the U.S. Male.

Years of pandering to women—how many first woman presidents have they run?—and ridiculing men cost them dearly. The party barely stole the 2020 election because Trump received 5.8 million more male votes than Biden did.

Yes, the official story is that Biden won fair and square. The establishment called it a legitimate election even though voter participation hit a 100-year high of 67%—10 points higher that 2016 and 2024.

But go by what pols do not what polls say. Democrats are madly recruiting male candidates and the choices the party made reflect its bigotry and stereotypes of men.

In Maine, they ditched Governor Janet Mills in favor of Graham Platner, a veteran and an oyster farmer who worked as a bartender making him a male AOC.

He’s also a misogynist with a Nazi SS tattoo (since covered up) on his chest. He fed Reddit with anti-woman comments and a vicious mocking of a soldier who was shot while trying to save his comrades. Platner also sex-texted women online while a newlywed. Among the sites he used was KiK, which targets teenagers 13-18.

That last scandal cost him his political director, Genevieve MacDonald and other staff members who quit when they learned of the sex-texting.

I am old enough to remember when the party threw Anthony Weiner out of Congress for sex-texting. Today, Democrats would kick a 78-year-old woman governor down the stairwell to nominate Tony.

How awful and toxic is Platner? He’s too Nazi for Twitter. I asked Grok to put a swastika armband on him in the cartoon above. Grok refused. I agree with the policy banning AI-generated swastikas because we overuse and dilute the horror of Hitler and Nazis.

I asked about Grok about showing Platner as he is. The reply made me laugh.

A political cartoon showing Platner’s original chest tattoo (the Totenkopf/SS death’s head skull) would get blocked by the same filter that nixes swastikas. It’s treated as a Nazi symbol, full stop—no exceptions for satire, news, or “look how ridiculous this is” commentary.

When Grok tells you that you are evil, you are so evil that you could work for Google.

Platner’s excuse is he didn’t know the SS symbol was an SS symbol—for 18 years. He covered it up just like Clinton tried with that woman, Miss Lewinsky. It didn’t work for Clinton either.

But wait. There’s more. The Washington Free Beacon reported:

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner discussed buying cocaine in now-deleted Reddit posts and admitted to drug use and “partying it up” while backpacking during paid military leave. Platner, in posts from 2020, recalled his travels through Europe just before leaving the Marine Corps in 2008.

Well, Hitler did a ton of meth and some coke so Platner being a cokehead makes sense in that he’s only following Der Führer.

That’s enough about the Democrat outreach program to Nazis in Maine.

In Texas, Democrats nominated James Talarico. I’m not saying he is light in his cowboy boots, just that they are made of papier-mâché. Gossip holds that he is an incel (involuntarily celibate) and not gay.

Tripp Whitbeck tweeted, “Talarico’s campaign staff have been begging him to grow a Buttigieg Beard™ to butch himself up.”

He already has a beard. Her name is Brianna Menard, who was his chief of his Texas House staff. She’s a yoga enthusiast, cat mom, and involved in Austin community efforts. Talarico insists that she’s the vegan; he’s not.

I report. You decide.

Where’s the beef? In his napkin.

Oh and in 2022, he said, “It is now existential that we try to reduce our meat consumption. I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign, so we are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses.”

In the four years since, someone must have told him Texas ranks No. 1 in beef production in the USA and 6th in the world.

Talarico says he is a seminarian. In a debate on a transgender bill in 2021, he said, “God is both masculine and feminine and everything in between. God is nonbinary.”

He paraphrased Genesis saying we are “God’s children, made in God’s own image.”

That is actually the case against transgendering because God determined your sex before your conception and not arbitrarily assigned a sex by some doctor.

Talarico also said in that debate, “Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes—in fact, there are six, which, honestly, Representative Hefner, surprised me, too. The point is that biologically speaking, scientifically speaking, sex is a spectrum and oftentimes can be very ambiguous.”

Stephen Miller tweeted, “Which of the six genders is Talarico?”

Talarico ain’t suave.

His take on the Bible is different. He said, “Jesus never talks about abortion. The Bible is silent on abortion. And when that happens with a social issue as important as abortion, we Christians have to take scripture as a whole.”

Jesus was born to a 15-year-old unwed mother. That doesn’t tell the Lord’s views on abortion; that shows it.

The nominee said, “For me, prophetic voices like Jesus have helped me reckon with my own whiteness, my own masculinity, my own certainty, my own ego. It’s a never-ending process, and it’s a painful process.”

Jesus is just a prophetic voice? I now see why some Roman Catholics detest Protestants. Our religion is Christianity, not Prophetic-voice-ianity.

And why did Talarico have to reckon with whiteness? The vast majority of white men accept that they are white men and are quite happy, just as black women are proud to be black women. The doctor didn’t assign race either. That, too, God decided.

Tally Ho Talarico also said, “White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus [of racism]. But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious.”

And he said, “Radicalized white men are the greatest domestic terrorist threat in our country.”

This is how Democrats view conservative men, hence the party’s backing of a Nazi in Maine.

While Democrats stumble and bumble and try to figure out how to eat barbecue, President Trump continues to lead the free world in a cold war against Red China.

Business Insider Africa reported:

The United States has secured long-term access to one of the world’s largest untapped rare earth deposits, a move that could reduce its future dependence on mineral-rich African nations as Washington races to build a critical minerals supply chain independent of China. REalloys, a Florida-based rare earth materials company, has signed a 15-year offtake agreement with Critical Metals Corp. covering 15% of Phase 1 production from the Tanbreez project in southern Greenland. The deposit is among the world’s largest known sources of heavy rare earth elements, including dysprosium and terbium, two minerals essential for fighter jets, missile systems, radar platforms, drones and other advanced defense technologies. The deal comes as the United States seeks alternative rare earth supplies ahead of a Pentagon requirement due to take effect in 2027 that will restrict the use of Chinese-origin materials in key defense applications.

The Stephen Colbert Crowd mocked President Trump and said he was out of is mind when he advanced the idea of buying Greenland upon returning to office. Looks like he didn’t have to buy it—just rent it and let the landlord take care of maintenance.

By the way, REalloys has a market cap of $700 million and a CEO—Lipi Sternheim—who has experience in this field. It seems like a real deal. We shall see.

I will not dump as much on Governor Walz because he’s old news and boring. Democrats promoted hom as the head coach of state champion high school football team. He was an assistant.

Democrats promoted him as a command sergeant major and a war hero. Actually, he retired as a master sergeant to avoid deployment to Iraq.

These Democrat politicians lose because they are trying to be something they are not.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump doesn’t pretend to be one of us. He is too busy being what many of us would not mind being—tall, rich, handsome and humorous. He has something that Democrats lack these day.

Authenticity.

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