Don Surber

Don Surber

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donald b welch's avatar
donald b welch
11h

here is the actual truth and some won't like it. if women didn't vote trump would have served eight years and already be retired. if men didn't vote hillary would have destroyed the world.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11h

Democrat men used to look like they could command troops, clear land, win wars, build cities, and tell a bureaucrat to go to hell. Now they sound like HR departments with beard oil. For most of American history, the Democrat Party had some manly men: Andrew Jackson, Sam Houston, Winfield Scott Hancock, Harry Truman, even JFK. They were flawed, tough, patriotic, combative, and recognizably masculine. Now Democrats offer Adolf Platner, Six Genders Talarico, and Tampon Tim. Talarico reckons with his whiteness and says God is nonbinary. Platner carries Nazi baggage and Reddit rot. Walz cosplayed military valor and gave America school-bathroom radicalism. This is what happens when a party spends decades mocking masculinity, demonizing fathers, feminizing boys, and treating normal men like threats. Trump wins because he is authentic. Democrats lose men because their male candidates feel lab-grown in an Austin faculty lounge.

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