Our Favorite President has many, many homes: the White House, Mar-a-Lago, Trump Tower and the head of every Democrat mayor in the United States of America.

Capitulation is for the weak, which describes the Democrat Party to a T.

Did you see Zohran Mamdani the Commie—the next mayor of NYC—try to lift weights? He’s like the Angel Reese of weightlifting. The two should get hitched and spare two other people from marrying into a shallow genetic pool.

Watching Donald Trump fighting crime in Washington (car jackings down 87%; murders down 100%) has Democrats scrubbing Defund the Police and suddenly try to clean up the cities they have destroyed.

But wait. There’s more. Nick Sortor tweeted:

The Trump admin THWARTED a potential school shooting in DC, arresting a juvenile who made posts on social media threatening violence towards the school Thank God! The juvenile was charged with threats to kidnap and injure, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. Upon the execution of a search warrant, SEVEN firearms were recovered at the juvenile's home, per Karoline Leavitt.

Trump’s success has Democrats flip-flopping like a fish once it is in the boat.

Gavin the Weathervane has several wrecked towns to rescue as he goes from being the new Bill Clinton to the new Harold Stassen in a single presidential cycle.

Eric Daugherty tweeted:

🚨 JUST IN: Gavin Newsom is now SURGING law enforcement to address crime statewide in California—facing pressure from President Trump, who could deploy to blue cities in the region. This comes just days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul PLEADED with judges to stop releasing criminals onto the streets—or the Feds might come in 😂 LMAO! Trump is LITERALLY forcing Democrat officials into worrying about crime—you can't make this up.

Donald Trump is writing the 2028 presidential platforms for both parties. It is amazing to see Democrats try to go Republican Lite. Their problem is they also are the Party Of Dylan Mulvaney.

Just last week, Democrat mayors were saying there is no emergency in their city because crime statistics are down. Now suddenly crime is an emergency.

Governor Brylcreem said, “You still have people whose cars are broken into, you still have crimes being committed, you still have murders, you still feel unsafe.”

Democrats cannot admit they lied to the FBI when they turned in their crime statistics. I would love to have Kash Patel—the first BIPOC to head the FBI after more than a century of white men—prosecute them for lying to the FBI but they are in the back of the line for prosecuting criminal Democrats.

The internal polls must be savage for Democrats because the public polls are devastating.

AP reported, “Most say crime is a major problem in America’s cities, but few support a federal takeover of police departments.

“Overall, 53% of Americans approve of how Trump is handling crime—higher than his overall job approval or approval on other issues.”

55% support sending in the National Guard.

81% of large city residents say crime is a major problem.

In places like Poca, West Virginia, only 20% say it is a major problem. (By the way, one of my neighbor’s sons is part of the West Virginia National Guard in DC.)

Now, when your party relies so heavily on urban America to win elections, being on the wrong side of 81% of your constituents is a problem. Gavin cannot get elected if half of all those city voters stay home.

Another 2028 hopeful—Governor Wes Moore of Maryland—on Sunday opposed sending the National Guard in to keep Baltimorons from killing each other. This is what the Guard did in DC: it kept Washingtonians from killing one another.

Moore said, “We’re thinking about the fact that it serves as a distraction from the fact that the president’s disastrous economic policies are making everything more expensive for everyday Americans—is making life harder for everyday Americans, there is a multitude of reasons that I am against this, and I will not authorize the Maryland National Guard to be utilized for this.”

On Thursday, he said, “I would absolutely welcome federal support.”

At this rate, he’ll enlist in the National Guard tomorrow.

These politicians are just baby ducks following Trump around. How about a shoutout to Mayor Muriel Bowser? She did such a good job in praising Trump that I won’t make any Sha Na Na or Mario Bros. references to her surname. Fox reported:

The mayor admitted at a press conference on Wednesday that the federal surge has made a noticeable impact on one of America’s most famously dangerous cities. At the briefing, Bowser displayed a chart crediting the influx of FBI, DEA, ATF, U.S. Park Police and Capitol Police with bolstering MPD’s efforts and declared, “We greatly appreciate the surge of officers that enhance what MPD has been able to do in this city.” She pointed to one dramatic example, saying, "For carjackings, the difference between this period, this 20-day period of this federal surge and last year represents an 87% reduction in car jackings in Washington, D.C. We know that when car jackings go down, when use of gun goes down, when homicide or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer and are safer. So, this surge has been important to us for that reason." Bowser offered further examples of Trump’s new surge driving results. “This is what we think in just a couple of weeks of experience has worked,” she said. “Having more federal law enforcement officers on the street — we think having more stops that got to illegal guns has helped. We think that there is more accountability in the system, or at least perceived accountability in the system, that is driving down illegal behavior. We know that we have had fewer gun crimes, fewer homicides, and we have experienced an extreme reduction in car jackings.”

I believe she is sincere. Unlike the others, Bowser opposed defunding the police in 2020.

Five summers ago, NPR tried to bully her into supporting Defund the Police. She wasn’t having any of that.

NPR: On this specific demand to defund the police, what is your response? BOWSER: We fund the police at the level that we need it funded. And my [city] council has my current budget proposal in front of them to give every neighborhood in Washington, D.C., the police support that they need. And so my budget doesn't fund it a penny more than we need and certainly not a penny less. NPR: The budget that you put out last month, in fact, calls for increasing funding for the police. Are you reconsidering your position in any way? BOWSER: Not at all. What our budget proposal, and I can’t speak for other departments, but they fund the people that we need. And certainly we wouldn't want the people on our forces not to have the proper training or equipment that makes for better community policing. And I think you also have to look at the context of our entire budget. I’ve been mayor for five years. We’ve seen police spending increase 12% in those five years. At the same time, our population has increased and our calls for service have increased. If you look at our safety net programs, they have increased 75%. And I’m talking specifically about human services and homeless services.

Increasing the safety net by 75% failed.

Sending in the National Guard worked.

Democrats are reeling.

