Operation Epic Fury is the most successful military attack by anyone in the world in decades. Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump began by having the Air Force and Israel take out Ayatollah Khamenei and his top generals, cutting the head off the snake.

The loss of the skies and Iran’s ability to command and control its military led to Iran launching missile attacks on Gulf nations. That forced Saudi Arabia and other nations to stand up to the totalitarian theocratic regime that runs (perhaps ran, by the time you read this) Iran.

The USA made Putin look like the punk he is in his attack on Ukraine 4 years ago. In less than two weeks, the War Department and Israel have sunk Iran’s navy, bombed its air force and forced the morality police into hiding. The beaters of women who dare show their hair in public will, hopefully, be beaten repeatedly once the revolution begins.

Iran apparently still controls the Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of the world’s oil flows to other nations. As the USA is now energy independent and controls the largest oil reserve in the world down in Venezuela, President Trump is in no hurry to re-open the strait because Red China imports 20% of its oil from Arabia.

The Marines soon will land on Kharg Island, which is the the keystone of Iran’s oil business and the driver of its economy.

The Islamic jihadists have only one card in its deck left to play—the Democrat Party. I go by the facts and not my political beliefs.

Just before Operation Epic Fury began, Democrats shut down funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Their cover story was to force changes to ICE and border patrol procedures, citing the death of a woman who tried to run over an ICE agent in Minneapolis and the death of an armed man who tried to interfere with the border patrol a few days later in the same city.

But ICE and the border patrol are funded through the end of President Trump’s second term. He secured that funding in his One Big Beautiful Bill, which he signed into law on July 4, 2025.

That Democrats are not defunding ICE and the border patrol makes me skeptical of the true intent of Democrats.

Congress created Homeland Security to fight terrorism in the wake of 9/11. Now, when we need the department most, Democrats have cut off funding. Jerking around an agency’s funding has consequences.

Let’s review the facts, via Grok:

March 1: Austin, Texas. Ndiaga Diagne opened fire at a bar, killing 3 people and injuring 15 others. He died too. He wore clothing featuring an Iranian flag motif and “Allah” references. March 7: Gracie Mansion, New York City. Two men inspired by ISIS attempted to detonate an improvised explosive device at demonstrators supporting Operation Epic Fury in front outside the mayor’s residence. March 12: Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia. A former National Guard member with a prior conviction for providing material support to ISIS yelled “Allahu akbar” and opened fire in an ROTC classroom, killing the instructor. The students stabbed and beat him to death. Also March 12: Temple Israel synagogue near Detroit. A naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon rammed a vehicle into the synagogue (with ~140 preschool children inside), then engaged in a shootout with security before dying by suicide or being killed.

The perpetrator in that last attack was the brother of Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali, commander of weapons operations in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit. The IDF eliminated him on March 5.

We will face more attacks because Iran’s rogue regime has tried to kill us for 47 years. Defunding Homeland Security at a time of war—legalized by the War Powers Act of 1973—unnecessarily puts American lives at risk as we finally have a president willing to call Iran’s bluff.

Regardless of the Democrat Party’s original intent, the danger is evident now and the party should just fund the department. Politics alone dictate such a reversal because Democrats cannot blame Trump for any attacks as long as they fail to fund preventing terrorism.

Grok said 90% of DHS’s 260,000 employees are working without pay, leading to higher absenteeism than in past shutdowns, and reduced capacity for intelligence analysis and sharing.

Democrats want Trump to fail, but support for Democrats on this one seems shaky.

On Sunday, both Kristen Welker on NBC and Jake Tapper on CNN pushed back on Democrat efforts to block Trump from protecting the nation.

Welker asked Senator Adam Schiff: “Senator, I do have to ask you just finally about this partial government shutdown, DHS not being funded for a month now. Just this week we saw terror attacks in West Bloomfield, Michigan, in Norfolk, Virginia.

“This morning the CEOs of the nation’s major airlines and cargo carriers have written a letter to Congress, calling for them to end the shutdown, talking about the importance of American security in the airways.

“Is it responsible for Democrats to hold up DHS funding with the threat of terror attacks looming during this conflict?”

Tapper asked Senator Corey Booker, “Isn’t it time for Democrats to reopen and fund DHS?”

Democrats are using the power of the purse to harm Trump and the rest of the United States, which gives the brutal dictatorship in Iran one ray of hope in its final days.

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