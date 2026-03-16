Don Surber

Don Surber

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Jack's avatar
Jack
10h

Trump is beating the Iranian army, the MSM, and the dems. Now his biggest enemy is Thune (and the rinos).

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MLR's avatar
MLR
10h

“The Islamic jihadists have only one card in its deck left to play—the Democrat Party.”

And their sock puppets in the MSM that are the Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party’s comrades in arms in their jihad to destroy DJT and America as we know it. They, the Democrats, the legacy media, and the Mullahs cannot be hated enough!

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