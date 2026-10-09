Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
Oct 9

And could we just imagine if it were a fair fight? If the media were true journalists reporting the news instead of making it up. If we had an election day instead of an election three months. If the post office wasn't against us. If 95% of academia wasn't against us. If Dems didn't lie, cheat and steal. And if women had half a brain -- or half a vote.

Reply
Share
14 replies
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 9

Don delivers a welcome reminder that Democrats still have to earn the seats they’re already celebrating. Anger at Trump can energize a campaign, but candidates must give voters a reason to trust them with power. Republicans have resources to make that argument district by district, and they should use them intelligently. Money pays for organizers, voter contact, and advertising; its value depends on whether the campaign reaches people and persuades them. An 85% Democratic forecast should put Republicans to work, not send them home. Complacency can sink either party. The opportunity is real, but Republicans must turn it into voter pull and Election Day ballots.

Reply
Share
6 replies
184 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture